KENDALLVILLE — The Aug. 10 wind storm that plowed through Kendallville in just a few short minutes left behind a bill of more than $22,000 in damages to city-owned trees.
On Tuesday, Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby shared information about the extent of damage done to city “street trees” — trees located with the city-owned right-of-way — that were damaged or toppled in the Aug. 10 storm.
That powerful line of storms swept across the city after 7 p.m. that night, with winds upward of 50 mph that broke branches, toppled trees, snapped trunks and even uprooted large adult trees. The broken trees also frequently tangled in and dragged down power lines, leading to significant power outages that lasted for more than 24 hours in some places.
The city street department and other departments spent much of Monday night and the following week cleaning up after the storm, clearing streets, breaking down fallen trees and hauling off debris.
Kendallville’s tree contractor Mudrack Tree Service, which is on annual retainer, took care of six emergency issues for trees that had fallen on top of or were threatening to fall on homes.
But the tree service also identified numerous other trees needing to be addressed.
Those included 18 existing stumps that need to be removed, 15 trees that need to be pruned for safety and 24 trees that will need to be fully removed.
In total, Derby provided an estimate of $22,739.34 for the remaining work to the 57 trees.
When mapped out, the majority of the damage occurred in the older residential neighborhoods west of Main Street, while areas east of Main, primarily south of Rush Street, also suffered notable damage.
Eastern neighborhoods between Rush and Mitchell were mostly spared significant streetside damage, while newer subdivisions elsewhere in the city didn’t suffer as notable damage, at least to city-owned trees.
The near-downtown neighborhoods sustained more significant damage primarily because they are the oldest residential areas of the city, with decades-old trees more susceptible to weakness in their age, but also perhaps more prone to damage in this storm because of their height and canopies catching more of the powerful winds.
Derby updated the Kendallville Common Council on the work that is yet to be done during Tuesday night’s meeting.
He said the city is fortunate to have a good contractor (Mudrack Tree Service).
“They have good equipment and are well staffed,” he said.
Crews will begin the cleanup process yet this week, as they work off the provided map by the city. With the map in hand Derby said crews will move as efficiently as possible through the city.
He said several trees were lost on private property, however it is up to the property owner to take care of those trees.
