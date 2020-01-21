Hoosier votes may be split about the direction the country is taking as a whole, but they feel pretty good about how things are going at home in Indiana, according to survey results commissioned by the Indiana Manufacturer's Association.
While making up only about 10% of national jobs, manufacturing plays a larger role in Indiana accounts for 17% of the workforce and about 28% of the state's economic output. In northeast Indiana, that rate is even higher, with about 50% of the workforce in Noble and LaGrange counties employed in manufacturing.
In a survey release earlier this month, the IMA partnered with We Ask America to poll 1,000 Indiana voters about a few topics, with additional questions specifically about health care related issues.
"Indiana voters are more encouraged about the direction of the state than they are in the direction of the country. That difference in opinion is also reflected in their opinions of elected officials. Voters are split on their opinion of President Trump’s job performance, but give Gov.Eric Holcomb better reviews. Hoosiers give the governor a strong grade on his leadership of the state, and appear ready to give him another term as he heads into his re-election year," the survey release stated.
National
Among the key findings, about 52% of those polled felt the U.S. was headed in the wrong direction, compared to just 37% who felt the country was on the right track.
Voters were about split on President Donald Trump's job performance — 47.4% approve to 47.7% disapprove — although there is a sharp partisan divide, as would be expected. Among Republicans, Trump got an 85/15 approve/disapprove split, while the ratio was 7/87 for Democrats.
Trump won Indiana by 19 points in 2016, with early 2020 election trackers already predicting the Hoosier state to be a safe Republican pickup again this year.
Indiana
When looking at the state, Hoosiers have a slightly more positive outlook. A total of 47% think Indiana is on the right track, compared to 36% who say we're on the wrong path.
First-term Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb also received pretty good marks, although 25% of respondents had no opinion of him. Of those that did, about half approve compared to 25% disapproval.
On a partisan level, 73% of Republicans approve of Holcomb as well as 30% of Democrats, showing the governor to be less polarizing than the president.
In a Republican dominated state, Holcomb already seems to be on the right path toward re-election, according to the survey. In total, 51% of respondents said Holcomb deserves or "probably" deserves a second term in office, while only 24% said he should be replaced.
Health care
The IMA survey also drilled down with additional questions about healthcare, as 20% of respondents said it was their top concern, while more than half ranked health costs within their top three issues.
Fifty-four percent of Hoosiers said they had seen an increase in their health costs — insurance premiums or out-of-pocket costs — within the last year, while about 33% said they received an unexpected medical bill.
"Surprise billing" is an issue DeKalb County Rep. Ben Smaltz is addressing at this year's legislative session in an effort to reduce the chances of people getting unexpected, high-cost bills if they're treated by an out-of-network provider during an emergency.
Opinions about why health care costs are high were scattered over the board, with 35% blaming providers for charging excessively; 22% saying high insurance premiums or lack of appropriate insurance coverage; 16% citing too many uninsured patients driving up the cost for everyone else; another 16% blaming Medicare/Medicaid fraud or waste and 9% pointing to frivolous lawsuits and malpractice claims.
