ALBION — A tip from a citizen helped Noble County police arrest a man Sunday who had an active warrant issued by authorities in Michigan.
Jacob L. Cooper, 42, of the 500 block of North Nottawa Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked into the Noble County Jail Sunday on preliminary local charges of resisting law enforcement and false informing. He was also held on the warrant out of St. Joseph County Michigan.
Early Sunday evening, Noble County E-911 received a phone call from a resident that Cooper might be living in a camper in the area of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion. The caller also said Cooper might be wanted by individuals in Michigan.
Deputy Jerry Weber with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department along with communications officers made contact with Michigan law enforcement. St. Joseph County Michigan authorities confirmed that Cooper was wanted out of their county and that they would extradite him from Noble County to their jail.
Weber obtained additional information on Cooper and contacted the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office to apply for a search warrant. With the assistance of the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, a search warrant was issued for the property where Cooper was staying.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., Noble County Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Avilla and Ligonier police departments and the Indiana State Police converged on the camper in an attempt to get Cooper to surrender himself. After several minutes of announcing themselves as police officers and trying to make contact with Cooper, it was decided officers would make entry.
At approximately 11:15 p.m., officers approached the camper, gained entry and took Cooper into custody without any further incident.
