LAGRANGE — When Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch jumped out of her state SUV Friday morning near LaGrange to start a day-long tour of LaGrange and Noble Counties, you could tell she planned to hit the ground running.
For starters, Crouch was sporting a pair of plain white tennis shoes, perfect footwear for a day that promised a lot of walking. She was scheduled to visit sites in LaGrange, Shipshewana and Rome City.
Crouch’s day started with a short visit to the newly constructed home on The Farm just north of LaGrange. Crouch had visited the site once before, before the house was built.
Today, that building is nearly complete, waiting only for craftsman to finish installing the home’s final plumbing fixtures and put down its floor coverings.
The Farm was created to help children who find themselves pulled into the local court system, often through no fault of their own. It aims to provide those children with a safe and encouraging environment, giving them the time they need to adjust to the rapid changes happening in their lives. The Farm, as board member Levi King explained to Crouch, will be available to law enforcement, health care and child services workers to use when meeting with children. It’s believed the farm like setting as well as the domesticated animals will help children cope with the trauma they may be experiencing.
“Sometimes these children will emotionally wall themselves off,” King told the Lieutenant Governor. “However, if you take that child out to barn and let them hold an animal, maybe it’s a rabbit or they’re petting a goat, those walls go down.”
Crouch said if The Farm proves successful, she’d like to see other communities throughout Indiana adopt such a program.
After finishing her tour of The Farm, Crouch made her way to Shipshewana where she met with Shipshewana Town Manager Bob Shanahan before she set out to explore Shipshewana. Her first stop was the Davis Mercantile. Joining the Lieutenant Governor on her tour were State Senator Sue Glick and State Representatives David Abbott and Denny Zent.
As Lieutenant Governor, Crouch oversees Indiana’s tourism efforts. Crouch admitted Friday was her first time ever visiting Shipshewana.
“I wanted to see what is drawing so many visitors to this part of the state. I’ve heard forever how wonderful Shipshewana is,” she said. “We want to be sure that we appreciated all that Shipshewana had to offer so that we at the state level with state tourism can highlight it and can encourage visitors to come here.”
While walking through the Davis Mercantile, Crouch and her director of state tourism Misty Weisensteiner took time out to ride the Merry-Go-Round located on the building’s top floor.
From there, Crouch headed over to the Blue Gate Restaurant to tour that company’s many business enterprises as well as enjoy a little lunch. She also made a stop at the Michigan Events Center.
Crouch made two stops in Rome City, including her first ever visit to the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site.
“This is an important state memorial, and I wanted to experience it while I’m here,” she said. “We have special places like this all over Indiana.”
