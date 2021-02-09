LAGRANGE — Peter Cook, president of the LaGrange County Council, was elected by members of a Republican caucus Monday night to fill the open South District seat on the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners.
Cook won the seat on the caucus’s first round of voting and local Republicans will now have to meet in the near future to elect his replacement on the council.
Cook, a 1994 Lakeland High School alumnus, has served as a member of the county council for more than 10 years, the last five serving as its president. He holds a business degree in finance earned at Indiana University at South Bend
Cook will serve the four years remaining in the term of former Commissioner Larry Miller after Miller died in January.
Miller was serving as the president of the board of commissioners when he was re-elected to his third term in November. Miller was admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on the day he won his reelection. Miller spent 58 days in the hospital and had been released and allowed to come home to continue his recovery from COVID-19 when he died in early January.
Cook was one of four people to seek Miller’s open seat. Also running were Wolcottville businessman Robert Frost; Adams Lake resident, businesswoman and business CEO Emily Harris, and LaGrange County transplant Jim Hockemeyer.
Terry Martin, president of the commissioners, has worked with Cook for years and said he’s happy to see Cook join the three-member panel. Martin said Cook’s time as a member of the county council will help him quickly adjust to his new office.
“He can step right in and help us move forward,” Martin said.
Middle District Commissioner Kevin Myers also expressed his support for Cook.
“I’m happy to have him join us,” he said. “He knows how this works from his time on the council. I’m happy to have him come aboard.”
Cook, who admitted to being excited at being elected to the south district seat, said the moment is bittersweet. He called Miller one of his teachers and mentors.
As the council president, Cook is familiar with the role played by a commissioner. He estimates that in the past five years, he’s attended at least 70 of the commissioners’ regular meetings, as well as their staff meetings.
Cook owns and operates Cook’s Bison Ranch just outside of South Milford. One topic Cook said he’d like to explore as a commissioner is expanding the role of the county-owned Lambright property that sits on the edge of Oliver Lake. A working farm, Cook would like to allow the members of the county’s three high school FFA programs to work on large-scale, real-life ag projects on the property.
Cook will assume the duties of a commissioner immediately. His first meeting as a commissioner takes place Monday.
The LaGrange Republican Party will now hold a new caucus to name Cook’s replacement on the LaGrange County Council. Those interested in applying for that seat must first contact Pat Brown, chairman of the LaGrange Republican Party.
