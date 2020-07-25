KENDALLVILLE — Noble Trails volunteers recently put some muscle into installing the first of 13 “Beth’s Benches” along the Fishing Line Trail from Kendallville to Rome City.
The bench, near the trailhead on Angling Road, will serve as a prototype for the remaining installations.
The volunteers dug a base for the wooden platform, on which the bench rests. The platform has space beside the bench where trail users who require wheelchairs or other mobility equipment may rest alongside their friends and family.
Noble Trails president Dr. Terry Gaff said the group’s vision has always been to enjoy the trail’s natural ambience as well as its capacity for exercise.
Gaff credits volunteers Claudette Lear and Diane Peachy for guiding the seating project, using “Beth’s Benches” protocols. Dawn and Darrell Klopfenstein founded “Beth’s Benches” to honor the memory of their daughter through recycling plastic bottle caps into new benches for public places.
One bench requires hundreds of pounds of plastic bottle caps. A massive collection campaign took place in 2019, with several partnering organizations helping to clean and sort the mountains of caps for processing. Those partners included East Noble High School JAG Class 2019, Culligan Water, Tri-County Water, Serenity House Inc., The Arc Noble County Foundations, Cole Center Family YMCA, Walmart Store 1388, and St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Gaff said the remaining 12 benches, which have been delivered, will be installed as lumber is available for the bases. He said lumber is scarce right now, and expensive when it is found.
Volunteers ensure that maintenance and care of the trail is ongoing to ensure the safety of all users. Trail users often contact Noble Trails to report downed limbs or hazards that they encounter. Volunteers wearing special identifying traffic vests do regular bike rides to spot any problems. Noble Trails hires an independent contractor to do jobs that require tools or equipment.
Noble Trails already needs more benches. Paving was recently done for extensions of the Fishing Line Trail from the former Limberlost Golf Course to Gaff Park in Rome City, following the Grand Rapids & Indiana Railroad rail bed. Bicyclists and walkers are already using the scenic path.
Noble Trails now owns about 30 acres of the former golf course on the north side of C.R. 900N, where the “front nine” holes were located. The organization is working on plans for using that land, Gaff said, and hopes to eventually extend the trail north to Wolcottville to connect with LaGrange County’s trail system.
Another trail extension in the planning stage goes south from Kendallville to Avilla. Gaff said the chief barrier for that section is finding a solution for trail users to cross S.R.3 safely.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Gaff said. “The trail system will outlive us and the legacy will live on.”
