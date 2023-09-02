4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Edher E. Duran, 29, of the 600 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging sex offender-failure to register with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 5 felony. Duran was held on $2,500 bond.
Richard High, 42, of the 6300 block of C.R. 11A, Garrett, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. High was held without bond.
Jakob Kretler, 34, of the 600 block of North C.R. 800E, Avilla, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Kretler was held on $2,500 bond.
Kenneth E. Wood, 44, formerly of the 2000 block of Old S.R. 3, Avilla, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of interfering with public safety. Wood was held without bond.
LaGrange Jail reports no bookings
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Jail reported there were no new bookings on Thursday, according to jail records.
