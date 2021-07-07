KENDALLVILLE — Indiana Michigan Power still wants to hear from Kendallville residents if they have any thoughts, concerns of preferences when it comes to new transmissions the utility will need to put up when it builds a new electrical substation in 2023.
The new station should help reduce blackouts in the city due to downed power lines or mechanical issues and the company is looking for feedback from the city on where it might be best to run the connecting cables.
On Tuesday, I&M Project Outreach Specialist Brian Recker dropped by the Kendallville City Council to discuss the project and encourage both city leaders and city residents to make their voices heard now.
I&M is planning to invest approximately $25 million into electrical improvements in Kendallville, which includes building a new Henderson Substation at the intersection of West North Street and Goodwin Place; upgrading the Kendallville Substation at the intersection of South Orchard and West Lisle streets; upgrading equipment in the Bixler Substation located off Production Road; and building approximately 5 total miles of 138-kilovolt transmission lines connecting the new substation to the two existing ones.
The overall goal is to improve electric service and reduce outages, as well as updating the electrical infrastructure that dates back to the 1960s.
“This creates a looped service, so if one transmission line goes out, Kendallville is still served by the others,” Recker said.
Kendallville residents in areas that might be affected by the expansion were mailed an information packet and comment card in June, seeking their feedback about possible routes.
I&M will need to run about 2 miles of line from the new Henderson substation on U.S. 6 to Kendallville substation on Lisle Street and about 3 miles from Henderson site to the Bixler substation near the industrial park.
What route exactly is still yet to be determined.
Recker said I&M will continue accepting feedback through Monday and then will take comments and review them as it moves into the next design phase of the program where the company will hone in on its preferred route.
For the connection to the Kendallville substation off Lisle Street, a direct route would track along the north-south railroad spur and then behind current developments north of the wastewater treatment plant and the former McCray Refrigerator factory site — where Kendallville is building a solar field that will hook into I&M’s power grid.
Possible alternative routes could also head west and run out to the west side of S.R. 3, following roughly along Ohio Street, Drake Road or the east-west Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
For the connection to the east from the new Henderson site to the Bixler substation near the industrial park, I&M is eyeing essentially two routes, either along U.S. 6 or along the railroad tracks.
If the utility were to go along U.S. 6, transmission lines could jog south at either on the east side of the Noble County Fairgrounds, along Brian’s Place or at Allen Chapel Road.
The high-voltage lines will be hoisted upon 85-foot steel poles, which are similar to ones already in place on the south side of town around South Main Street.
“We want to work with the communities and landownwers we serve,” Recker said.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said the city doesn’t have an official preferred route, but she encouraged any property owners who do have questions or concerns to communicate with I&M.
Recker is contact person on the project and Handshoe noted he’s been very responsive to calls and emails from the city. Recker can be reached at 380-205-5381 or by email at brecker@aep.com. Residents can also return comment cards by mail that were included in the information packet sent to their homes recently.
When I&M does pin down the route it wants to take, the company will then send out a second mailer to property owners along the chosen path and will also be sending out right-of-way specialists to chart out the route and work with any affected landowners.
Field surveys and engineering work are scheduled for spring 2022, with pre-construction activity starting in summer 2022.
Construction on the project is scheduled for spring 2023 and will last through the fall, with the new substation turned on and powered by the the autumn.
For more information about the project and to see the proposed route options, people can visit indianamichiganpower.com/kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.