FORT WAYNE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, has awarded a nearly $725,000 grant through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program that will allow Parkview Behavioral Health to expand opioid treatment programs in rural counties of northeast Indiana.
The grant will grow Parkview’s Medication Assisted Treatment clinic program, which was established in 2018 with a $1.5 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The goal of the program is to establish an integrated system of clinics, consisting of an urban “hub” and rural “spokes” located strategically throughout northeast Indiana to combat substance abuse disorders, including opioid abuse disorder.
“Access to treatment and recovery programs is vital for anyone who struggles with substance abuse disorder. Expanding our MAT clinic program allows us to reach more people impacted by the opioid epidemic,” said Connie Kerrigan, director of community outreach at Parkview Behavioral Health. “The clinical and social services community in northeast Indiana is united in its focus to provide additional drug prevention and treatment programs, including MAT. We look forward to working with our partners in each county to help rural residents overcome addiction.”
Parkview is one of 12 nationwide grantees who received Rural Communities Opioid Response Program awards to establish and/or expand clinics in 2019.
“Health centers and behavioral health providers are on the front lines of the fight against the opioid crisis and substance abuse, especially in rural communities,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “With our evidence-based strategy, HHS is working to support local communities in fighting back against substance abuse, and our united efforts are yielding results. Together, we can end our country’s opioid crisis and lay a foundation for a healthier country where every American can access the mental healthcare they need.”
Earlier in 2019, Parkview Health was also part of a nine-county interdisciplinary team that received a grant of $1.4 million from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration to fund the Opioid Mobile Response Team, which connects residents to medical and social services for treatment and recovery.
The expansion will begin with Huntington, Wabash and Whitley counties; additional counties are targeted for future expansion programs.
