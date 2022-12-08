Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Lisa G. Cochran, 58, of the 300 block of North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Cochran was held on $2,500 bond.
Laura L. Fore, 56, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 650E, Churubusco, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Lore was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin A. Handshoe, 35, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Handshoe was also held on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Handshoe was held without bond.
Joshua A. Paxson, 41, of the 400 block of East Acorn Drive, Warsaw, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Zesha M. Shetley, 24, of the 1400 block of Greene Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police by a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Shetley was held on $1,500 bond.
Daiton Slone, 34, of the 11900 block of Fuzzy Bear Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Francisco J. Thiele, 48, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was booked at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
