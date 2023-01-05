ALBION — Central Noble senior Madison Vice easily beat a Bremen defender off the dribble at the top of the key Tuesday night, managed to avoid another Lions’ player at the foul line, then jumped into the air for a layup facing a third Bremen foe.
The ball settled into the net.
Just like that.
History.
Vice passed the 1,000-point plateau with that bucket at the 2:58 mark of the fourth quarter in her team’s 59-36 victory, helping the Cougars be a perfect 16-0 on the season.
Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm immediately called time, as the home crowd roared and her teammates rushed the court to congratulate her.
“I never thought I would get that, but I did,” a jubilant Vice said after the game. “I wouldn’t have without the help of my teammates helping me to get better.”
With 1,001 points, Vice is now fifth on the all-time scoring list. Sydney Freeman scored a program-best 1,741 points from 2015-2019.
Meleah Leatherman (2015-2019) is No. 2 on the list with 1,649 career points, followed by Carey Magnuson (2002-2006) with 1,220. Bridgette Gray is fourth in career scoring with the 1,007 points she tallied from 2017-2021.
“She’s a true competitor,” Malcolm said. “It’s a tremendous honor to coach her.”
Vice scored a game-high 25 points in Tuesday’s victory, adding a game-high 12 rebounds and more than a handful of assists.
Senior Meghan Kiebel chipped in with 11 points. Freshman Grace Swank scored eight to go with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Kierra Bolen also scored eight.
Bremen was led by senior Katie Moyer’s 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Central Noble led 26-12 at the half and allowed the Lions (5-9) no closer than 11 the rest of the way.
For the game, Bremen shot 29.3% from the floor and made three of 15 three-point attempts.
The Cougars fared a little better, shooting 39.3% from the floor, and went 6-for-28 from beyond the arc.
CN led 9-3 after one.
Bremen was within 18-10 midway through the second quarter, but then the Cougars went on a run.
Vice got the ball rolling with a pair of free throws at the 2:36 mark that made it 20-10. She then stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a layup to extend the lead to 12. Kiebel added a bucket with 1:26 to play in the half to push the lead to 24-10, then Vice found Swank inside for a bucket to make it 26-10.
The half ended on a basket by Bremen.
The Cougars’ defense was impressive early, limiting Bremen to 1-for-10 shooting from the floor in the opening quarter.
The rims weren’t much kinder to Central Noble, which shot 10-for-27 from the field in the first half, including going 1-for-13 from beyond the arc in the game’s opening 16 minutes.
Leading 37-25 after three quarters, the Cougars found their shooting eye in the fourth, making four of their six threes in the final period.
Bremen got a free throw to open the fourth, but then Vice scored from deep to make it 40-26. Junior Kyleigh Egolf added a three-pointer for the Cougars to extend the margin to 32-26 with 7:16 left in the half.
Moyer got a bucket to stop the mini run, but Kiebel made a free throw with 5:00 to play in regulation that made it 44-26.
Moyer scored again, but Vice hit a three-pointer.
Following another Moyer bucket — she had 13 of her 15 points in the second half — senior Abby Hile scored at the 3:36 mark to make it 49-32.
Kiebel then made a free throw and then Swank scored to make it 52-32.
Central Noble forced 22 Bremen turnovers, while committing 14 miscues of its own.
The Cougars also won the rebound battle, 40-32.
The disparity in both of those categories helped the Cougars get more field goal tries in the contest. CN attempted 56 field goals in the game. Bremen attempted 41.
Central Noble takes part in a girls/boys doubleheader Friday at Garrett.
