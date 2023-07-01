INDIANAPOLIS — Air quality is improving.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has been busy issuing its Air Quality Action Day warnings, with several days this week of measurements of pollutants exceeding what the state considers healthy.
Air monitor readings across the state remained very high Thursday afternoon as the Canadian wildfire plume continues to move slowly through the state. Particulates were expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range through Friday at midnight, but there are signs things are improving.
According to smogwatch.in.gov, the monitoring station at Whiko Middle School in Larwill — the closest that measures particulate matter to northeastern Indiana — had an overall air quality level of 207 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the most prominent pollutant being the fine particulate matter associated with the wildfire plume.
On Friday morning at 10 a.m., Larwill was reporting an air quality level of 28, which falls well into the safe range.
IDEM has the following categories for air quality levels:
• Good 0-50;
• Moderate 51-100;
• Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups 101-150;
• Unhealthy 151-200;
• Very unhealthy 201-300; and
• Hazardous, 301-500.
The Canadian wildfires have been a big factor in air quality issues.
In 2022, IDEM issued three Air Quality Action Day alerts for excessive amounts of small particulate matter, a factor commonly associated with wildfires. Through Thursday, there had been eight such action alerts in 2023.
According to IDEM, breathing particulate matter can cause health problems for anyone. Some of the particulate matter is so small it can go deep into the lungs and be difficult to exhale.
Sensitive groups such as the very young, elderly or those with heart or lung disease be by particularly vulnerable.
Health problems linked to breathing particulate matter include:
• aggravated asthma;
• increased respiratory symptoms;
• chronic bronchitis; and
• decreased lung function.
IDEM forecasts are based, solely or in part, on data from air quality monitors located throughout the state. IDEM encourages residents to heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at smogwatch.in.gov.
Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.
Hoosiers are encouraged to visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce particular matter pollutants by making changes to daily habits. You can:
• Carpool or use public transportation.
• Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
• Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.
• Avoid using gas-powered equipment.
• Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;
• Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;
PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure. Sensitive Groups should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.
IDEM examines weather patterns and particulate matter readings to make daily air quality forecasts. Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, snow cover, higher humidity, and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground. To learn more about particulate matter or sign up for air quality alerts, visit smogwatch.in.gov.
The small particulate matter pollution associated with wildfires isn’t the only statewide issue.
IDEM issued 10 Air Quality Action Day alerts regarding high level of ozone pollution in 2022. So far this year, there have been 14 such ozone alerts.
All total, IDEM has issued 22 alerts this year, already exceeding the total of 13 issued in 2022.
