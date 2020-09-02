SHIPSHEWANA — Three people have been charged with attempted murder after the truck they were driving led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday afternoon near Shipshewana, eventually ramming several police vehicles in their attempt to escape.
According to a press release issued by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, local police officers were working on a multi-state, multi-agency auto theft investigation when they discovered the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Alpha Building Supply just south of Shipshewana.
As officers with the sheriff’s office, Shipshewana Police Department, and Westview Schools Police Department approached the White Ford F350 truck in an attempted to question its occupants, the truck’s driver accelerated, striking a Sheriff’s vehicle head-on. The truck also grazed the Shipshewana vehicle as it drove away.
The truck then led police on a high-speed pursuit into the northwest portion of the county, at times reaching speeds well over 100 mph.
The suspect vehicle left the roadway near C.R. 450 N and C.R. 1000W and collided with two horses and a section of fence, killing one horse and injuring the other.
The truck finally came to a stop on the northwest corner of C.R. 450N and C.R. 1000W when a Shipshewana officer executed a “Pit” maneuver, causing the truck to spin out and land in a nearby ditch.
The suspect vehicle attempted to flee one more time, this time striking an Indiana State Trooper’s vehicle head-on. The trooper then jumped out of his car and fired upon the suspect vehicle with his duty weapon. No one was injured. The three occupants of the truck surrendered and were taken into custody.
Officers charged Katie Ann Shephard, 26, of Three Rivers, Michigan; Kyle Anton Miller, 33, of White Pigeon, Michigan, and Joshua Keith Webb, 31, of Constantine, Michigan on preliminary charges of attempted murder for the intentional collision with police vehicles. The report did not identify the truck’s driver.
LCSO deputies and Shipshewana police officers were part of a joint Indiana and Michigan investigation into a series of auto thefts that have been occurring around LaGrange County, Shipshewana, and St Joseph County Michigan over the last several months.
Wednesday’s incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police and LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
