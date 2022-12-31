Farewell, 2022.
As the year comes to a close today, The News Sun editorial staff looked back on the year in news and pulled together our annual Top 10 biggest stories of the year.
Unlike some recent years where there was one clear No. 1 story — Kendallville’s downtown in 2021, COVID-19 in 2020, the hit-and-run death of West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer in 2019 or the double homicide in Ligonier in 2018 — 2022’s voting was much more open, with this year’s stop story winning by with a mixed ballot of mid- to high-placed votes.
When the staff ballots were tallied and scored, this year’s top story as voted by The News Sun staff was the sentencing of Iowa’s Dylan Diericx, who brutally beat the 4-year-old son of his then-girlfriend, leading to a 911 call in LaGrange County and the boy’s eventual death in a Fort Wayne hospital.
The Diericx arrest appeared as the No. 4 story in our 2021 list, but the final courtroom conclusion of what one reporter called this horrendous “true crime” incident percolated to the top this year.
These are our Top 10 stories of 2022:
1. Diericx gets 32 years
Dylan Diericx of Eldridge, Iowa, set off in his semi from home to Shipshewana to pick up a load of hogs from a LaGrange County producer. With him for the trip was Brantley Welford, the 4-year-old son of his then-girlfriend.
Shortly after Diericx arrived in Shipshewana on Aug. 19, 2021, he called 911 looking for help. Police quickly arrived and found Welford unconscious and unresponsive in the sleeper compartment of Diericx’s truck. The young boy was rushed to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by helicopter where he died four days later after being taken off of life support.
Diericx told police shortly after his arrest that Welford was injured when the two were involved in “horse play” in the cab of his truck. But doctors in Fort Wayne who examined the boy and found serious and extensive injuries said the truck driver’s story simply didn’t add up.
According to the probable cause documents, Welford’s preliminary medical investigation indicated he was suffering fractures of his clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the face, lacerations and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, and bleeding from the anus, cuts on an arm, a broken lip and burns around the mouth and other parts of the body.
Diericx was charged with a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent causing death, a charge which he eventually pleaded guilty to for a set executed sentence of 32 years in prison.
The case had large following in Iowa from family and community members incensed at the heinous brutalization. At sentencing in June, family members had little forgiveness to spare for Diericx.
“If this was the best we were going to get, we’ll take it,” Welford’s aunt Jenna Bruck said. “But the lack of remorse by Dylan as the family spoke was a real slap in the face.”
2. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe not running again
After five terms in office, Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe will retire from leading the city.
Shortly after this year’s general election, Handshoe held a press conference at City Hall to make the surprising announcement that she would not seek a sixth term.
She explained that the long hours and stress required to do the job the way she wanted to do it could no longer be squared against her health. Handshoe was diagnosed with the bone marrow cancer multiple myeloma in 2016, and although she went through successful treatments and into remission, on advice of doctors and in consultation with her family, she decided against another four-year term.
Handshoe has been at the helm of a Republican ascendancy in what was once about a 50-50 split city between the two political parties and in recent years has been leading as Kendallville has powered into a multi-million-dollar downtown revitalization effort.
So far only one candidate has announced he’ll seek the mayor’s office — current Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters — but filing for the 2023 primary opens in January. Next year, and for the first time in 20 years, we’ll see a new face stepping forward to lead Noble County’s largest community.
3. Kendallville downtown revitalization keeps rolling even despite grant delays
Kendallville’s downtown clinched the No. 1 slot in 2021, after the city completed its streetscape and then went on to clinch a $2 million grant through the new PreservINg Main Street program to overhaul multiple downtown facades.
While the downtown unarguably remains the top story in Kendallville, the story charted a little lower this year because, well, nothing really happened with that big project this year.
The state’s aggressive timeline originally set construction for summer 2022, but that simply was too quick to turn around. Bids for the PreservINg Main Street package did go out in December and will be opened in January, with construction slated for next year.
Still, downtown wasn’t silent.
The city officially dedicated its stunning pocket park across from City Hall. The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission maxed out $100,000 in grants for facade work in the downtown and U.S. 6 corridor. A new Halloween-themed lantern parade in October brought out hundreds. New overhead string lights added a “wow” feature to Main Street and a new downtown speaker system got up and running just in time for Christmas.
Look for the downtown to chart again next year as the major work on facades takes over Main Street. This story isn’t done by a long shot.
4. Glick authors state abortion bill
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the longstanding Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers were ready to jump into a special session this summer to redraw the state’s abortion laws.
And the person at the center of what became not only a state but national center of attention as the first state post-Roe to debate abortion law was none other than our State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
Glick, a more moderate Republican and attorney by trade, was selected to author S.B. 1, a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in Indiana with a few narrow exceptions.
Glick’s bill included exceptions for cases where the mother’s life is at risk and also an exception for cases of rape and incest. But elective abortions, once legal, would be all but outlawed in the state.
The special session was a contentious one and no one who testified as the Statehouse had any love for Glick’s bill. Abortion rights advocates hated the rollback in access. Anti-abortion advocates fumed that it didn’t go far enough.
In tense floor votes, more moderate lawmakers supported exceptions pushed back those seeking an even harder line and S.B. 1 was passed and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
It’s since been challenged in courts and put on hold.
5. Rodriguez sentenced to 85 years for Gallops shootings that killed one, injured two
Kendallville’s Matthew Rodriguez will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for killing one and injuring two other people in the June 2021 shooting at the city’s Gallops gas station.
Noble Superior Court I Judge Steven Clouse sentenced Rodriguez to 85 years in prison — the maximum allowed under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors in late July — for murder and two counts of attempted murder.
With no apparent provocation, Rodriguez pulled a handgun and fired on three people in the gas station, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis while they were browsing the cooler cases in the rear of the store on U.S. 6. Rodriguez was familiar with the three, but no motive was ever disclosed for what sparked the burst of gunfire.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
The rest stop is located near Athens, Ohio, about 4 1/2 hours from Kendallville in southeast Ohio.
The shooting and arrest charted at No. 2 in the 2021 Top 10 list.
6. County opens new $15 million annex
It was a project eight years in the making, but in June, Noble County officially opened its new $15 million government annex in downtown Albion.
In an effort to bring most of the county’s scattered departments together under one roof, the Noble County Commissioners and Noble County Council members had moved to design, fund and build the annex that sits just west of the courthouse.
It was built through the throes of the pandemic, but unlike construction starting now amid heightened inflation, it finished on time and under budget.
The two-story complex contains most of the county’s business officers — assessor, auditor, recorder, treasurer, prosecutor and public defender, E-911 and emergency management and county cooperative extension — and has become a modern statement on the courthouse square.
7. Commissioner Dolezal dies/Judge Kirsch killed
Noble County unexpectedly lost two of its longtime leaders this year.
Commissioner Dave Dolezal died suddenly just hours after attending one of his monthly meetings on Nov. 14, while retired Judge Robert Kirsch was killed just weeks later in a head-on car crash in Whitley County on Dec. 13.
Dolezal, who was ill the morning on Nov. 14, died later in the evening at his home in Ege. He had represented District 1 as a commissioner from 2011-2018, then was selected by Republic Party caucus to fill a vacancy on the Noble County Board of Commissioners in June 2021. On Nov. 8, he ran unopposed for another 4-year term.
Gary Timmerman of Avilla was selected at a Republican caucus to fill the vacancy left behind by Dolezal.
Kirsch, 69, was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. on S.R. 9 near Cidermill Road. Whitley County authorities said a 2003 Kenworth semi was traveling south on S.R. 9 when it went left of center, striking the 2017 Ford Escape Kirsch was driving head-on.
Kirsch, who served on the Noble County bench from 2007-2022, submitted his resignation letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on July 9, 2021. He remained on the bench until his governor-appointed replacement, Steven Clouse, was sworn into office in December 2021 after his appointment by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
8. Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel won’t seek fifth term
It’s not just Kendallville, as Ligonier’s mayor announced she would also not seek another term in office next year.
After four terms in office, Mayor Patty Fisel announced in December that she will not run again. Fisel, who has been battling cancer over the last year, said she would not have sought another term even without the health challenges.
Fisel was a downtown business owner before turning to politics, upsetting incumbent Republican Mayor Gary Bishop in the 2007 GOP primary. She’s been at the helm ever since.
Fisel first took office at the tail end of period of huge population growth that included the boom in the city’s Hispanic population, which grew to about a 50/50 split with the white population, easily making it Noble County’s most diverse community.
Fisel oversaw periods of economic growth, with Ligonier boasting a sizable and thriving industrial park employing thousands daily. Ligonier draws a lot of commuter work but hasn’t been able to capture many of those workers as new residents, although that’s something that’s been a priority to change.
In recent years, Fisel has been working to position Ligonier for new growth, with the city taking on several large annexes in the last five years to open up ground for new development primarily south of U.S. 6 along U.S. 33/S.R. 5, with plans for new residential, commercial and industrial ground.
No one has formally announced intent to seek her office next year, but filing for the primary election opens in January.
9. Central Noble boys runner-up at state
In March, the Central Noble community returned to a familiar place — the state basektball finals.
In 2018, the Cougar girls team left with the school’s first-ever state title. For the boys in 2022, it wasn’t meant to be.
The Cougars never got their game going against the Providence Pioneers, who came out hot on offense and stout on defense and never let Central Noble get close.
When the final buzzer blared, the Cougars had fallen 62-49.
The Central Noble boys finished 28-3 on the season.
Star guard Connor Essegian went on to play at the University of Wisconsin, where he’s already been a contributor, averaging just over 10 points per game in his freshman campaign.
10. Inflation squeezes wallets
Inflation may be America’s top overall story of this year, as rising prices have squeezed purchasing power the world over.
Locally, there was no one big inflation story, but it’s been a shadow behind much of the year’s news and a lingering funk as the community enters 2023.
Local governments are seeing the impact of rising prices on construction — Kendallville is concerned about the price on its upcoming $2 million facade project, the first phase of the Drake Road reconstruction was a half-million dollars over estimate, and planned $4 million renovations to the Noble County Courthouse are now looking more like $7 million.
Equipment orders are still plagued by long wait times as supply chains are yet to fully recovery, store shelves remain bare are some items remain in short supply and prices on just about everything have gone up, pinching household budgets.
The Fed continues to tighten the money supply by hiking interest rates (which has already started chilling the real estate market) and inflation is slowing, but it’s not been a pleasant 2022 to anyone’s bank account.
Honorable Mentions: Noble County Commissioners cap solar development; Central Noble, Lakeland, West Noble get new new superintendents; Pechin rejected as LaGrange Health Officer; COVID recedes.
