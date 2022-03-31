AVILLA — The Avilla police department saw an increase of about 130 calls in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Avilla Town Marshall Glen Wills presented the department’s 2021 annual report to the town council during its March 16 meeting where he said the department saw a total of 2,335 calls last year, a nearly 6% rise from 2020.
He told the council that the department switched over to Spillman Technologies, a dispatch software system designed for law enforcement agencies, for the first time this year to do the annual report.
“In the past, I used to put together my annual reports myself,” he said during the meeting.
During 2021, the department received 70 911 hang up or false emergency calls, 111 calls were for driving complaints which include speeding and 246 security checks were conducted by the department.
Sixty-one calls came in for suspicious activity and 210 were for traffic stops, 57 were for domestic incidents and suspicious vehicle calls came to 68.
The town only experienced 10 burglaries in 2021 which, he said is better than many other towns in the county.
He said the department experienced more than 100 detective cases last year and gave credit to the department’s reserve officers for the work they did throughout the year.
The department received 21 calls for theft and six calls for sexual misconduct with a minor. The town saw two shooting victims calls and one call for shoplifting.
Fourteen calls came in for drug activity and complaints while 11 calls were for battery.
