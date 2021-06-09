KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission is providing a boost to a plan to build a downtown pocket park across from City Hall, providing a $25,000 donation toward the project.
Fundraising for the project is ongoing, with the tax money from the commission’s tax increment financing districts expected to be the only public money applied to the project.
Susan Jansen, one of the members of the community working group who took part in designing the park over the last year, said she wants to see numerous community members and businesses — not just local government — contribute to give them a slice of ownership in the new downtown feature.
“I really want our community to invest in this,” Jansen said. “The more people we have buying in with a donation … I think the better off our park is going to be.”
The city is planning the pocket park for the lot at the southwest corner at Main and Rush streets, which formerly contained an eyesore service station that was condemned and demolished by the city in 2019. Since, it’s been a gravel lot used as extra parking for city vehicles and visitors as the park design process was ongoing.
The park plan is for a decorative park that would add green space and outdoor seating downtown, featuring numerous tables, benches and other sitting areas for people to enjoy outside. The park will be accented by numerous flowers and grass and would have space for the city to park its mobile stage when needed for events, as well as having two spaces along Rush Street with plug-ins that could host food trucks.
In the winter, the park could also host a community Christmas tree as well as the decorative lighted ball ornament feature manufactured by Kammerer Dynamics last year.
In total, the park group is looking to raise approximately $216,000, which covers the construction cost as well as an estimated 20 years of landscape maintenance.
“There’s tons of really exciting things happening in Kendallville,” Jansen said. “This is one more step to push us forward downtown. It’s going to be a huge asset for our community.”
Jansen came with a request for $25,000 from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission as one public partner in the fundraising push.
Three donors have already provided $25,000 each and the group has receiving a $50,000 matching grant toward the project, which have already helped reach slightly over half of the overall goal.
Board member Logan Conley asked what would happen if the organization actually exceeds its fundraising goal, how would that overage be used.
Jansen said there were no concrete plans for any significant overage, but that extra money could be used to do more plantings at the park or simply extend out the maintenance fund of the park beyond 20 years. If grass turns out to be a bust at the park, alternatives could be considered in the future, whether that’s artificial grass or other materials to fill out the plaza area.
Other than that, board members were supportive of the pitch, with non-voting East Noble School Board member Brent Durbin saying he appreciated the group asking the RDC to play a role as a contributor and not the sole funder.
The commission does have funds to fully fund a project of this size, if it wanted to.
“I like the way you guys have approached this,” Durbin said. “It’s not unusual for the RDC to fund a project like this entirely ourselves.”
Board members voted 4-0 to approved gifting $25,000 toward the pocket park. Board member Patrick Hess was absent from the meeting.
