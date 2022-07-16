LAGRANGE — Audri Martin earned her second Large Animal All Around Showman trophy in two years Friday evening at the LaGrange County 4-H Fair.
First created in 1976, the large animal showman’s title is one of the fair’s most coveted contests.
Martin, the daughter of Ken and Tina Martin, LaGrange, bested a field of eight other premier animal showmen to win her second all-around showmanship title in back-to-back fairs.
Martin earned her way into the contest by being named the premier showman for the Sheep barn. Martin admitted to devoting a lot of extra hours prepping to get ready for the annual competition. Martin said she puts in all the extra effort because the local 4-H program means so much to her.
“I don’t play sports so 4-H is everything to me,” she said after the contest. “I like to see my hard work pay off. There’s nothing else like it.”
Martin will be a freshman in high school this year. She still has four years left to compete in 4-H.
In the past couple of years, young women have come to dominate the field and this year was no different. Eight of the nine showmanship representatives, who earned their way into the large animal competition by being named the best showman of their animal species, were young women.
Martin’s father, Ken Martin, is the president of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board and was on hand to watch his daughter pick up her second Large Animal All Around Showman award. He said this year’s competitors were some of the best.
“We’ve got a great group of showmen here,” he said. “Girls, guys … they’re just a good group of showmen, and they work hard for this. It says a lot about LaGrange County. These kids work hard at everything they do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a static project or an animal project, they work hard and it shows.”
For her win, Martin picked up a check for $200 courtesy of the contest’s founder Dusty Feller. In addition to the money, her name will be engraved on the contest’s traveling trophy.
Katie Eash of Stroh was named the contest’s runner-up. She represented the dairy barn. She is the daughter of Bob and Debbie Eash. She earned a check for $100 presented by R.D. Wolheter.
Competitors have to win their way into the contest by first being named supreme showman for one of nine species represented in the contest.
Wyatt Hanaway represented the goat barn. He is the son of Jason and Stacy Hanaway of Wolcottville.
Caytlin Sherman, rural LaGrange, represented the beef barn. She is the daughter of Curtis and Jill Sherman.
Gabby Beeman, Churubusco, represented the swine barn. She is the daughter of Stacy and Brad Beeman.
Katie Miller, Shipshewana, represented the Meat Goat barn. She is the daughter of Glen and Sheri Miller.
Reece Wolheter, Kendallville, represented the Horse and Pony Club. She is the daughter of Neal and Lydia Wolheter.
Hannah Klein, Shipshewana, represented the draft horse barn. She is the daughter of Junior and Teila Klein.
And Lilli Howe, Wolcottville, represented the starter calf barn. She is the daughter of Mark and Lisa Howe.
