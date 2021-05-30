LAGRANGE — Keith Dunkel and Richard Rhodes wanted to place flags over the graves of veterans resting in LaGrange’s Greenwood Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day in part to honor their family’s history.
The two men — first cousins — have deep family roots in LaGrange County. For generations, their family has farmed here. And when war came, the Wilson family answered that call, too, including one family member who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Dunkel, now of Brownsburg, grew up just northeast of Mongo and graduated from Prairie Heights High School. Rhodes moved to Elkhart from LaGrange when he was 10 when his father got a new job.
Working together with their wives, the two moved carefully through a section of the LaGrange cemetery, placing small American flags in small metal holders standing next to each service member’s grave.
“It’s an honor to do this,” Rhodes said as he walked the cemetery grounds.
Memorial Day isn’t just another day for the Wilson family members.
The men also came to LaGrange County to honor the memory of their uncle, Murlyn Wilson. Wilson was killed on June 6, 1944, near Normandy, France, during the D-Day invasion. It’s been a family tradition to visit his grave in the English Prairie Cemetery south of Brighton each Memorial Day.
Murlyn Wilson was one of four children born to Roy and Neva Wilson on a farm just outside of Mongo. Born in 1920, Murlyn was a student at Mongo’s Springfield Township High School when he started to make a name for himself as one of Indiana’s premier distance runners.
Almost unbeatable in distance events, Wilson became known as the “Mongo Miler.” Sportswriters of the time once referred to him as Mongo’s one-man track team after Wilson scored 10 points by winning two events at the 1939 Northeast Indiana Sectional Track Meet held in Elkhart. That secured Springfield Township, a school of fewer than 100 students, a fourth-place finish in the big meet. Wilson later earned a third-place finish in the mile event at the state meet.
“He was a good athlete,” Dunkel said. “Uncle Murlyn was born to run.”
Wilson caught the eye of Indiana University’s legendary track and cross-country coach, E.C. “Billy” Hayes, who invited him to attend IU. In 1940, Wilson’s sophomore year, he helped the IU cross country team win the Big Ten championship. Three weeks later, they won a national championship, the second national title in the school’s history.
But in February of 1941, almost a year before Pearl Harbor, Wilson left IU to enlist in the U.S. Army. He became a paratrooper, graduating from jump school in July of 1942, and joined the 505th Parachute Infantry, 82nd Airborne. His outfit headed to North Africa to prepare for combat jumps during the war.
Wilson’s jump into Normandy in the early morning hours of June 6, 1944, was his third combat jump.
“Their objective was to secure a bridge going over the Merderet River at La Fière in Normandy,” Dunkel said.
History says U.S. soldiers who dropped behind the German lines walked into hell. The battle that ensued near La Fiere that day, and wore on for the next three days, was one of the bloodiest of the war.
“There’s even was a book written about it, called ‘No better place to die,” Dunkel said.
Wilson made it into his drop zone that June morning and was making his way toward the bridge when he was killed.
“A German plane strafed his group and he was hit,” Dunkel said.
Unfortunately, all news travels slowly during a war, and bad news travels even slower. Wilson’s family didn’t learn he was listed missing in action until July of 1944. And then in August, when a car carrying two Army officers pulled into the farm’s driveway, the news got worse.
“My Mom told me about the time the two army officers came to the house, Dunkel said. “My grandfather wasn’t home, but my grandma was. So they told her.”
Neva Wilson told her husband, Roy, about their son’s death. Dunkel recalls his mother saying she would never forget the anguished cry her father made when he heard the news about his son’s death.
Murlyn Wilson was not quite 24 years old when he died.
He was buried in a small field in northern France not far from where he died. Four years later, the U.S. Army brought him home to the family plot in the English Praire Cemetery. Dunkel said having their son home brought his grandparents some small measure of peace, but they never openly discussed his death again.
Neva Wilson died in 1964, and Roy in 1970. But Dunkel said the pain that came with losing their son in France never went away. Memorial Day at the Wilson home was a solemn event.
Neither man ever met their uncle but say they share a special bond with the man.
Keith Dunkel’s middle name is Murlyn in honor of his uncle. He’s read everything he can about the battle where his uncle lost his life. He’s visited Europe and stood along the very road where his uncle died. It’s hard for him to talk about.
Dunkel inherited the 48-star American flag that was draped over his uncle’s casket at his 1948 funeral. It’s never been unfolded.
Richard Rhodes’ mother, Kathryn, Murlyn’s youngest sister, shared a special bond with her older brother growing up, and until Murlyn’s death, the two corresponded regularly. Rhodes keeps those letters at his home.
Kathryn Wilson Rhodes inherited from her parents the responsibility to care for her older brother’s grave. She visited Murlyn’s grave dutifully every Memorial Day for the rest of her life.
“My mom, she never missed a Memorial Day going over to the English Prairie Cemetery ... never ever ... right up until she couldn’t go anymore because of her health,” Rhodes said.
Kathryn passed away in 2020, but Murlyn’s grave will not go unattended. Her son, Richard, will be back in LaGrange County on Monday to visit his uncle’s grave and pay honor to his sacrifice, just like his mother did.
