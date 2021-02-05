LAGRANGE — A semi-tractor hauling a tanker filled with a hazardous liquid crashed on the Toll Road Thursday night in Greenfield Township just east of the service center, killing the truck’s driver and forcing state police to shut down traffic on the Toll Road.
The truck driver, Omar Pleasont, 35, of Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Pleasont was hauling a tanker filled with hydrogen chloride. The Indiana State Police said in a press release that Pleasont was headed east on the Toll Road in his 2020 Freightliner when for reasons unknown, he drove off the road near the 129.5 mile marker and landed in the road’s center median. Both the truck and trailer rolled over in the center of the road’s median. The force of the accident caused the tractor to separate from the trailer. The tractor eventually came to rest on its roof in the center of the right eastbound lane.
The tanker finally came to rest in the median, badly damaged and leaking the toxic chemical. At room temperature, hydrogen chloride converts into a gas and combines with water vapor to create hydrochloric acid, a dangerous inhalation irritant. The leaking chemicals prompted state police to implement a biohazard control protocol, bringing specialists from about 10 different emergency agencies to the crash scene to help them clear away the truck as well as neutralize the leaking acid.
State police troopers and deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office had checked on the truck’s driver shortly after their arrival but determined he had died during the accident. His semi-tractor was so heavily damaged, authorities were forced to wait several hours before they could safely extract the driver’s body from the wreckage.
Troopers shut down both lanes of traffic and diverted vehicles off the Toll Road at the Howe and Angola exits. They also warned people living in the area about the chemical spill.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley estimated as much as 2,500 gallons of the hydrogen chloride leaked from the tanker onto the ground and road. Kendallville’s HAZMAT response team, assisted by the Angola Fire Department HAZMAT response team, started cleaning up the spilled chemicals. In addition, Toll Road officials brought in a team from Response Management Services, a private company the Toll Road uses to help it clean toxic spills on the highway.
Three semi loads of agricultural lime were brought in from a Shipshewana farm services company to absorb and neutralize the spilled chemical.
State police said the chemical clean up was completed by about 2 a.m. Friday. The highway was cleared and opened to traffic at 3 a.m. The remaining wreckage in the road’s median was cleared away Friday morning.
State troopers were assisted in their investigation and clean up by deputies with the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Office, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Howe, Mongo and Orland Fire Departments, Parkview LaGrange Hospital EMS, the Kendallville and Angola Fire Department’s HAZMAT teams, Response Management Service, ITRCC, the LaGrange County Coroner’s office, and Bill’s Towing service.
