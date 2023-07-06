Account set up for trooper
FRANKLIN — An account to benefit the family of Trooper Aaron N. Smith has been established at Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) under “Aaron Smith Memorial Fund.”
Anyone can make a donation by stopping in the nearest IMCU branch or calling 800-556-9268. There is a branch in Franklin, Trooper Smith’s hometown.
Donations also can be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501©(3) organization at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=67UJVY86UNWZA.
If a company or organization would like to help with the funeral and other final expenses, contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at: Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc., 1710 South 10th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060.
