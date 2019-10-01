KENDALLVILLE — It’s October, which means it’s Kendallville Apple Festival time.
And after a last gasp of summer earlier this week, break out your jeans and a light jacket for fall-like weather at this annual fall festival.
Back for its 34th year, Apple Festival is expected to bring thousands once again to the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville. The festival will take visitors back in time to pioneer days.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Attendees can expect a similar event to previous years with a wide selection of nearly 200 vendors offering antiques, primitives, crafts and food, as well as a large children’s area and a all-day entertainment schedule.
What’s likely to be different this year is the weather. In both 2017 and 2018, unseasonably warm temperatures had it feeling more like May than October, but this year, the forecast is calling for temperatures in the low 60s. A chance of rain may sprinkle the festival early Sunday, but should clear by the mid-morning, making for a cool fall experience.
As always, admission to the festival is free, but it’s $5 per vehicle for parking on-site at the fairground. For those who want to avoid the gridlock of getting into the fairgrounds, a free shuttle service will be running around around the clock, with pickup at the Rural King parking lot nearby.
The Apple Festival Committee reminds attendees that pets, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed on the festival grounds. Firearms, bicycles, skateboard and roller blades are also not allowed.
Here’s what’s on tap for Apple Festival this year:
Antiques, primitives, crafters and demonstrationsWith 30 antique vendors set up in the Merchants Building, 25 exhibitors in the primitives area, more than 90 crafters in the various animal barns, open-air demonstrators in the dairy barn and vendors inside the Log Cabin, there’s plenty of opportunity to do some shopping at Apple Festival.
Thirty stalls of antique vendors will be set up in the Merchant Building once again, offering items from furniture to linens, glassware, jewelry and linens.
In the primitives area, attendees can visit a variety of period-costumed campers and traders, including some opportunities to buy items included fresh honey, wooden toys and items and leather and woven items.
Demonstrators will also be showing off their craft including activities like sewing, knitting and rug-hooking in the open-air area and spinning, candle dipping, quilting and weaving in the Log Cabin.
But anyone thinking about shopping is going to want to check out 92 registered vendors spread out in the steer, mini and swine barns offering everything from jewelry to ceramics, country decor, homemade soaps and fragrances and much much more.
Entertainment and food
If shopping’s not your thing, there’s plenty of opportunities to get a bite to eat and take in some entertainment.
One of the annual Apple Festival highlights is the Raise-A-Ruckus show taking place in the show arena. There will be five showings each day of the variety program including songs, dances and skits. Once again, the reigning Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen will be taking part in the show, with Tiarra Taylor and Hadley Abram joining the East Noble High School cast.
As usual, East Noble Theatre Director Josh Ogle and students will be announcing the lineup of the 2019-20 productions at the high school.
For youngsters, the Dekko Children’s Pioneer Craft Village will be open once again with plenty of hands-on activities and games for kids, as well as other activities including pony rides and a straw maze.
Other entertainment will be available hourly at the Open Prairie Stage (free entertainment pavilion), at the Settlers Roost stage in the swine barn and throughout the primitive’s area and children’s area.
Five contests will also be back including Apple Rings at 10 a.m., Frog Flippin’ at noon and Apple Toss at 2 p.m. in the children’s area, or the costume-required ladies’ skillet toss (1:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday) and tomahawk throw (2 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Sunday) in the primitives area.
The non-denominational pioneer church service will take place Sunday at 8 a.m.
And, most importantly, if you’re attending Apple Fest, you’re probably eating.
Thirty-six food vendors will be available at the festival, including lots of old favorites offered by local organizations and non-profits. Apple Festival is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, fundraiser for many local organizations in Noble County.
Sliced apples with caramel, pulled pork sandwiches, haystack potatoes, apple fritters, ham and beans, boneless chicken wings and chicken and noodles are just some of the many items waiting to get inside your stomach.
