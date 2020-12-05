Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Diane Lehman, 49, of the 200 block of Par Boulevard, Bristol, was arrested Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Lehman posted bond and was released.
Matthew Tawdul, 39, of the 100 block of Lane 103, Otter Lake, Angola, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
Marion Brandenberger, 59, of the 100 block of North High Street, Shipshewana, was booked Monday to serve a sentence on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Mousseau, 24, of the 200 block of Brigden Drive, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of identify deception.
Adam Eary, 38, of the 700 block of East Nokomis Drive, Syracuse, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation, battery on a public safe officer and resisting law enforcement.
