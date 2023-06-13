Registration still open for Be Noble meeting
LIGONIER — Be Noble Inc. invites stakeholders and members of the public to attend the organization’s annual meeting regarding local economic development.
“DREAM” is the theme of the meeting taking place Thursday, June 28, at 57c Public House, 203 S. Main St., Ligonier.
Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for attendees to enjoy a light breakfast and networking. The program, beginning at 8 a.m., will provide updates on Be Noble’s strategic economic development priorities from Melanie Kellogg, executive director, including business attraction and retention, talent development, entrepreneurial ecosystem, child care, and more.
Special guest speaker Keith Gillenwater, president and CEO of Grow Wabash County, will share information about that community’s recent successes in attracting new housing developments. Gillenwater, a Central Noble graduate, is a leader of one of the 11 local economic development organizations (LEDOs) that make up Northeast Indiana, the region’s economic development partnership.
Attendance is free. Registration is online at https://bit.ly/3qHwAN2. Call 636-3800 for more information.
Downtown Skate Party canceled
KENDALLVILLE — The final Downtown Skate Party, scheduled for June 24 to benefit Life and Family Services, has been canceled. Details will be announced if or when the party is rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.