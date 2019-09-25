KENDALLVILLE — As the sun set over East Noble High School Tuesday night the sky was illuminated with the twinkle of lights from red, white and gold lanterns.
Between 400 and 500 Noble County residents turned out for this year’s Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Northeast Indiana Light the Night Walk. In its 23rd year in Noble County the walk raises money to fight cancer.
It is that fight, that brought everyone together to walk from the high school to downtown Kendallville then back. This year to cap off the night participants were treated to a fireworks show.
Tom Leedy, an organizer of the event said, those community members who get involved are committed to the cause.
“We have a lot of great support,” he said.
Also new to this year’s event was a Memory Dome, sponsored by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Inside the giant inflatable dome participants could write messages to loved ones who had passed away, or those people battling the disease.
The opening ceremonies began with the reading of a list of local residents who had passed away from the disease and a list of residents who have beat the disease.
Matt Rickey, a teacher at East Noble High School was the master of ceremony.
“We all have our own reasons we are here,” Rickey said. “Everyone’s purpose is singular … to find a cure for cancer.”
Before heading out on the walk this year’s walk local survivor Katie Probst shared her story.
Probst was diagnosed with Stage 2A Hodgkin’s lymphoma a year ago at the age of 28.
“When I found out it was the scariest and darkest time of my life,” she said. “Events like this is what inspired my fight. My family and friends were my rock throughout my fight.”
Probst a teacher at Wayne Center Elementary School said the school also supported her throughout her fight. The students held many fundraisers in her honor.
“I want to thank the community, without you we wouldn’t have a wonderful turnout like this,” she said.
Rickey said it takes the support of area businesses to put on an event like this.
Top money raisers for this year’s event was Oak Farm Acres (corporate) $2,700, Lorene’s Lights (family and friends) $5,700 and Erica Dekko (individual) $4,800.
