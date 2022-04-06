ALBION — B&J Specialty plant manager Kerry Leitch joked that he spends so much time in the Noble County Courthouse that it would be nice if county officials would set up a desk for him in the building.
If he keeps bringing good news like he did, it would be well worth the county investment.
The Noble County Council on Monday approved Leitch’s request for a $6.8 million, 10-year tax abatement on new equipment at B&J Medical’s facility on U.S. 6, west of Kendallville.
According to paperwork included in the company’s filing, 11 new jobs are expected to be created once the new equipment is installed and operational. The average pay is $22.93 per hour.
B&J Medical currently has 135 employees.
New equipment on the abatement forms included mills, lathes, laser, forklift and air compressor.
The company makes bone plate, bone screws and medical equipment.
Councilman Doug Harp made the motion to approve the abatement, which will see the company pay nothing in taxes on the personal property improvements the first year, then will see that amount increase 10% each year through the life of the abatement. Councilwoman Bernie Lawson provided the second.
The measure passed unanimously.
Leith has become a semi regular fixture at council meetings.
In 2021, B&J Medical received an abatement from the county council on a $1.4 million expansion at its factory located at 4268 E. U.S. 6. At that time, company officials projected that the expansion would lead to six new jobs. That project ended up with 26 additional jobs for Noble County.
Monday’s abatement will allow B&J Medical to fill the space from that expansion with new equipment.
Abatement filings show the company already has $22.8 million in equipment at its location. The $6.8 million in new equipment approved for abatement, represents a 29.9% increase in the company’s investment.
Leitch said things continue to stay busy at B&J Medical.
The company is currently running three shifts.
“It’s almost always six days a week,” Leitch said.
Leitch said he would be returning for another abatement request for B&J Medical, perhaps as early as the council’s May meeting.
“There’s another one coming for several million dollars, Leitch said.
The council asked Leitch if he was having a problem filling positions. Leitch responded that it hadn’t been an issue.
At the council’s March meeting, it pproved a three-year tax abatement for B&J Specialty in Wawaka for a new $263,000 precision surface grinding machine.
Color Master company representative Kyle Skaggs also appeared before the council on Monday.
In March, the council approved a five-year tax abatement for Color Master west of Kendallville on a $1.6 million investment in new equipment to add a new production line. The company employs 27 people and hopes to add nine new positions with a starting salary of about $42,000 per year.
Skaggs wasn’t at the March meeting, but Monday said his company was also doing very well.
“Business is fantastic,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.