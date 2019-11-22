KENDALLVILLE — A man who had allegedly reached for a handgun during a physical altercation with Kendallville police was shot Friday morning by an officer, according to the Indiana State Police.
The unidentified man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for evaluation and treatment. He remains hospitalized but his condition and the extent of his injuries are not known.
Kendallville police officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance just before 8 a.m. at 1815 Aspen Cove, a residence in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park on the city’s southeast side, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.
The first officer to arrive encountered the man and a physical altercation quickly ensued outside of the residence, according to the news release. The man allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband during the altercation, and the Kendallville officer then shot the suspect.
Investigators did recover a hand gun at the scene, according to Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley.
The officer was not injured. Wiley said the officer has been on the department more than 10 years, and will be placed on paid administrative leave until cleared to return.
Following the conclusion of its investigation, the Indiana State Police will submit a full report to the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges to be filed.
Wiley said Friday's incident was the first officer-involved shooting for the department since he became chief 14 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.