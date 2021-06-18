LAGRANGE —Dr. Eva Merkel will be packing up her desk at the Lakeland School Corporation office building this afternoon and calling it quits on a career spent educating kids.
Merkel, the Lakeland School District superintendent, announced late last year she would be retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. She and her husband will be selling their LaGrange County home and moving to southern Florida
Merkel said this was the right time to make this move in her life.
"It feels good, it feels right," she said.
Merkel, a former Lakeland High School principal, took over the school system’s top spot in 2016, after the former superintendent, Risa Herber, resigned to pursue other career interests. Herber had already taken a leave of absence from the superintendent’s job months earlier during the 2014-15 school year.
Merkel was first named interim superintendent and later appointed to the position by the school's board of trustees. She helped steer the corporation through some of its roughest financial waters when she announced plans to downsize the school district and shut down two elementary schools in the spring of 2019, reducing Lakeland’s footprint from five buildings to three.
The announcement of the redistricting plan lead to many long meetings with school district parents, some of them angry at the idea of closing the two community schools, Wolcott Mills and Lima-Brighton elementary schools. Merkel said she understands those people's anger, but maintains the decision to close the two schools was the right decision to make at the time.
"It was the right thing, I do not regret it, " she said. 'It was the right thing to do."
Merkel said redistricting had been talked about for years before she arrived in the superintendent's office. Lakeland administrators had spent years watching the school district's student population shrink. Both Wolcott Mills and Lima-Brighton schools were operating at 50 percent or less capacity. Merkel said she understood when she made the announcement she was thinking of recommending the board close those two schools the plan would be unpopular with many.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be popular, but yes, it was a business decision,” she explained. “I can't go back to my old high school. It was torn down. I know how that feels. And every time I gave a tour to an alumni group coming through the high school here, I would think I am so jealous you people can go back and walk the hallways of your high school. It’s tough. People have emotional ties to where they went to school, emotional ties to those communities. There are still people around who are angry about the consolidation of 1964. But it is what it is. Emotions aren’t a good reason to do the wrong thing. That hurts our kids more in the long run.”
Since that redistricting, Lakeland’s long-term financial picture has improved, Merkel points out.
A 1980 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School in East Chicago, Merkel earned a bachelor's degree in biology in 1983. She later obtained her master's degree in education from Indiana University and finally her doctorate in education in 2015.
She started her career conducting scientific research before shifting careers and teaching chemistry at Frankfort High School. She later taught at Bishop Dwenger High School in Fort Wayne.
From there, she moved into various administrative roles at several Fort Wayne area schools before being named principal at Lakeland High School in 2009. She said the most satisfying aspect of her career in education was when heard from former students who said she made a difference in their lives.
“It’s great having kids coming back to you and saying you made a difference, that they became a chemist or went into biology because of you,” Merkle said. “One of my favorite letters came from a student who said as an administrator I always had a smile on my face and always seemed to be in a good mood no matter what was happening. I still have that letter and keep it as a reminder that no matter what’s going on, you just have to move forward because kids are always watching.”
Westview School District Superintendent Randy Miller said Merkel is well respected by her peers because of her ability to see talent in others. Merkel gave Miller his first job as an administrator.
"Her legacy is that she was willing to be honest and willing to make those tough decisions. She did not avoid problems, she addressed the issues," he said. "It's those types of people we need in our institutions who are honest and fair and have those qualities that it takes to lead."
When Merkel arrived at Lakeland, her goal was to retire from the principal's office.
“I never planned on being a superintendent,” she explained, “but opportunities opened up and I’ve enjoyed all of them.”
When she first applied for the principal's job at Lakeland, she said the school district offered her a chance to bring new technologies to the district.
“That was one of the things that was very appealing about Lakeland. When I was leaving East Allen, I'd applied for a position at East Chicago Central, a combination of the old Washington and Roosevelt high schools, thinking maybe I was being drawn to come back home again. But this opportunity opened up and I had the chance to use all of the skills I’d developed in all of my other positions and bring them to Lakeland. This was a place I could bring more technology and work on career pathways. I really appreciated the opportunity that Risa Herber gave me. We had a great team here, and still have a great team. And it's easy to say I had my best educational experiences here at Lakeland.”
In addition to bringing more technology to Lakeland, Merkel played a role in bringing project-based education to the school district.
Lakeland's board of education members announced last month they'd hired West Noble Principal Dr. Greg Baker as Lakeland's next superintendent. Merkel said she leaves the school corporation knowing the district and the superintendent's office are in good hands.
“One of the things that is awesome about Lakeland is that our teachers and staff understand and really care about and love kids. They're open to working with students and that relationship piece is really huge in education. If you can develop that relationship with a student, you can take them far."
