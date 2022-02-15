ALBION — Police in Noble County occasionally come across wads of cash when seizing illegal narcotics. These funds are the ill gotten booty of selling drugs.
The law allows that money to be seized. It is eventually split between the county prosecuting attorney’s office, the law enforcement agency involved in the seizure and the state’s common school fund.
It’s a relatively new mechanism. And Monday, the Noble County Commissioners gave Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery permission to set up an account to hold those funds.
For a time, this forfeiture of funds, which also can include personal property and vehicles which have been obtained through illegal means, was used widely. But then the state shut it down.
“When I took office, there was no functioning system for forfeitures,” Mowery, who is in his fourth year of office, said.
Now there is.
During Mowery’s term in office, officers once seized $6,653 from a traffic stop when illegal narcotics were discovered. That money was entered as evidence, but it ended up being stuck in a police evidence room.
Now that the commissioners have allowed Mowery to set up a fund, the process works something like this...
After the discovery of cash is made, Mowery’s office must petition the court within seven days to put a hold on the money. He then can make a formal petition, including the facts of the argument that the cash came from illegal means, to the court for the money to be released.
As quickly as 30-60 days, the money can be funneled back into the three funds — even if the person the money is taken from is never charged or is acquitted.
Only in Mowery’s case, Noble County did not have a fund to which these monies could be funneled.
“I don’t have a place to turn it over to,” Mowery said. That changed Monday.
Mowery said last year, officers working in Noble County seized $29,377 in cash.
Mowery said the state has loose limits on how much can be seized, citing a case in which a new Land Rover could not be seized at the top end. There is also a minimum amount necessary to justify the time and effort required to file the proper documentation with the court system.
“We are using this sparingly,” Mowery said.
The money collected in Mowery’s fund will help local law enforcement agencies pay for advanced schooling and equipment used to help investigate the local drug trade.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners:
• voted to waive the 90-day probationary 10% reduction in pay for a new deputy hired by Noble County Sheriff Max Weber. The deputy comes with academy credentials and has worked 10 years in law enforcement. The commissioners also allowed the same new hire to have the number of vacation days commiserate with his experience immediately added onto his benefit package.
• voted to allow a corrections officer with the Noble County Jail to use up to 66 hours of vacation time over the next four months. The officer has been filling in for shifts to keep the jail staffed and has been unable to use up accrued time.
• held a discussion regarding the appropriation of storage space in the basement of the new county annex currently under construction on the block immediately to the west of the Noble County Courthouse.
Zack Smith, who has been the project lead, said he will be talking with department heads to get a read on how much storage they will need. The majority of the items for storage will be files from various departments, some of which must be kept forever.
“Anything that isn’t accessed frequently, we can put down there,” Smith said.
• signed an agreement with Northeast Indiana Works to continue their relationship for another five years. Northeast Indiana Works provides training for companies and training for individuals.
According to Kim Tempel, senior director of business services and human resources at Northeast Indiana Works, in the last year, $34,000 in training was held for workers seeking employment.
In the last two years, the state-run program has spent $979,000 training employees who already have jobs in Noble County.
“They take entry level positions and skill them up,” Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said.
The agreement, which does not cost the county anything, runs through March 31, 2027.
• agreed to spent $5,300 to have the architectural firm American Structurepoint perform a property conditions assessment on the Noble County Courthouse as part of preliminary work needed for proposed renovation efforts at the courthouse.
The commissioners have said the hope is to begin the renovation shortly after the annex and subsequent move-in is complete.
• agreed to advertise for a 100% increase in the amount it will cost to put a license plate on a horse-drawn vehicle.
Noble County currently charges $50 per plate. The commissioners OK’d advertising for a public hearing which would set the new fee at $100 per plate, which is what is charged in LaGrange County.
The $50 fee was set in 2005. In 2009, the ordinance was amended to set aside $8 of the $50 for township trustees who had to administer the process.
Last year, Smith said the buggy plate revenues brought in approximately $38,000.
A public hearing will be held after the ordinance is advertised in this newspaper.
The commissioners could vote on the change as soon as the meeting when the public hearing is held.
