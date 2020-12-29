Four booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Four people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday, Dec. 21, through Monday, Dec. 28, according to jail records.
Aron Reade, 55, of the 100 block of Lightening Hill Boulevard, LaGrange, was booked Monday, Dec. 21, to serve a sentence relating to charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
Thomas Ritchie, 55, of the 10000 block of Eagle Island Road, Rome City, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 22, by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a previous conviction for that offense.
Travis Crager, 41, of the 00 block of East C.R 150S, Angola, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 23, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of cocaine.
Jesus Aguirre III, 41, of the 1300 block of Wildflower Street, Elkhart, was arrested Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment.
