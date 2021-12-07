Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
David W. Akridge, 29, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 950E, North Webster, was arrested at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Autumn M. Schreier, 24, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 900N, Ossian, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Schreier was held on $2,500 bond.
Alan T. Gideon, 24, of the 600 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Friday by Avilla police on charges of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Gideon was held on $2,500 bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 24, of the 100 block of North Grant Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:09 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Jackson was released on her own recognizance.
Collin W. Lane, 24, of the 800 block of Antler Drive, Middlebury, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Lane was held on $2,500 bond.
Amber C. Slater, 27, of the 2600 block of White Oak Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Slater was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody Tuttle, 32, of the 8800 block of East C.R. 560S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging three counts of violation of drug court. Tuttle was held without bond.
Burt A. Watson, 51, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 800E, Howe, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia. Watson was held on $2,500 bond.
Todd M. Deeter, 51, of the 1200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony. Deeter was held on $2,500 bond.
Joshua M. Lambrecht, 40, of the 3700 block of West Noble Street, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Friday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Trevor A. Sexton, 27, of the 2000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Sexton was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew A. Vice, 37, of the 1100 block of Hickory Hill Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Vice was released on his own recognizance.
Micah A. Butts, 26, of the 900 block of West C.R. 300N, Albion, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Sunday by Albion police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Butts was held on $2,500.
Jedidiah R. Duckworth, 33, of the 2000 block of East Wabash Street, Frankfort, was booked at 8:07 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Victor H. Macias-Urzua, 24, of the 500 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without over obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Macias-Urzua was released on his own recognizance.
Joseph C. Petersen, 44, of the 00 block of South C.R. 1450W, Clearfield, Utah, was arrested at 2 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging probation violation, a Class C felony; and a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Petersen was held without bond.
Donald A. Stewart, 59, of the 3000 block of East S.R. 8, Albion, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Stewart was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin R. DeCamp, 24, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. DeCamp was held without bond.
Alexander M. Pratt, 30, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:18 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Pratt was held on $2,500 bond.
