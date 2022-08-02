ALBION — How much land is too much as far as commercial solar fields are concerned?
Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said the commissioners will give a recommendation as to those limits to the Noble County Plan Commission at the commissioners’ Aug. 8 regularly scheduled meeting in the new county annex.
The plan commission is expected to take up the issue at its meeting set for Aug. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Noble County Office Complex-South.
If the plan commission does come up with its own formal recommendation, the final decision would rest with the commissioners and could be voted on at their Aug. 22 meeting.
At the meeting where the county’s solar zoning ordinance was passed in November, Leatherman had an informal chat with Noble County Plan Director Teresa Tackett regarding limits. The plan commission has had similar conversations.
The ordinance set up the guidelines to apply for the creation of a solar field in Noble County. The creation of the ordinance took more than a year of debate as proponents and opponents offered compelling reasons for and against large-scale solar operations.
What the ordinance didn’t do was set those limits.
In a special meeting held Monday before a standing-room-only crowd in the conference room at the new annex, the commissioners also asked that the plan commission consider extending a moratorium on accepting any permit applications for a commercial zoning operation until the end of this calendar year as it weighs those limits.
On April 25, the commissioners set a 120-day moratorium on accepting permit applications for commercial solar as it considers limits that would not harm Noble County’s rural landscape. That moratorium is set to expire later this month.
No companies had applied for any permits prior to April 25, according to Tackett.
The commissioners also want the plan commission to discuss setting a limit as to how much land any one landowner can put into solar.
The commissioners want to avoid a situation in which one person could monopolize the amount of available commercial solar land.
The commissioners also tabled a language change in the current solar ordinance which more carefully defined the relationship between a solar zoning overlay district and the current base zoning.
On June 15, the plan commission and commissioners met in a special joint session to discuss limits. The commissioners did not give the plan commission any exact figures as a suggestion at that meeting.
In late July, LaGrange County passed its own solar ordinance. Included in that ordinance is a limit of no more than 5% of that county’s tillable acreage can be used for commercial solar uses.
Noble County currently has approximately 172,000 acres in cropland. Using LaGrange County’s 5% figure, that would amount to 8,600 acres available for solar use — if Noble County officials use the same 5% figure.
Noble County Plan Commission president George Bennett said getting a recommendation from the commissioners would give the plan commission a starting point for discussions.
“That certainly would be helpful,” Bennett said.
Approximately 50 people packed the new conference room on Monday to hear mini-presentations on the issue.
Noble County Assessor Ben Castle described state mandates for how solar land would be assessed.
Currently, farmland is assessed at $1,500 per acre. The state assessment figure for 2022, Castle said, is $12,870 per acre.
In materials provided to the commissioners ahead of Monday’s meeting, Castle pointed to state guidelines that dictate how a property that has more than 50% of its land mass used in solar ordinances.
If a land is being farmed, a 10-acre woodland portion of that land is assessed at $1,500 per acre mins an 80% woodland deduction.
If that 10-acre woods is part of a solar farm, that woodland would be valued at a much higher rate, per state officials. That figure in Jefferson Township would be $7,400 per acre, according to Castle.
Castle encouraged anyone considering having their land used for solar to consult with his office. There are programs that could lessen that tax burden, including having that 10-acre woodland plot put into a DNR forest classification.
Bennett, who also sits on the Noble County Council, addressed the tax abatement process the county could potentially use for commercial solar farms. Bennett said Monday that the assessed value of the land is not eligible for any sort of abatement.
The value of the equipment installed on the land would be potentially eligible to at least apply for an abatement, in which case the taxable value of the equipment would be phased in over a certain time period specified by the abatement.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Gary Gatman addressed the potential benefits to solar farms, citing four categories: tax payments, wage payments, payments in lieu of taxes and indirect benefits to the community.
Based on the EDC’s analysis of a potential 3,000-acre project in Noble County, the county could potentially see a projected tax revenue — with a 10-year sliding scale abatement — at $42 million over 30 years.
Tacket said all of the information that was provided to the commissioners for Monday’s meeting would be available on the plan commission’s website at noblecountyplanning.com.
The solar zoning ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts two years ago to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
The issue is also timely because Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Now that the rules have been established, Geenex can pursue its project, which has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Part of the rules set by the commissioners last November was be how close the panels can be put up next to a residential property that isn’t participating in the program. The distances are 50 feet from a property line and at least 300 feet from any point on the foundation of a home.
Passage of the rules in ordinance form came after months of sometimes heated debate between pro-solar and those opposed to it coming so close to their homes.
On May 14, the commissioners approved an ordinance setting a fee schedule for companies that want to set up solar fields.
