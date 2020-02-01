KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Outdoor Sports Complex hit a home run in 2019 as its Phase 2 expansion got into the game for the first time.
A second pinwheel of four ball diamonds was added to the outdoor sports complex’s original pinwheel, along with the much-appreciated paving of the Dust Bowl-like gravel parking lot, lighting and concession improvements, covered pavilions and an outdoor mobile stage.
After raising $2.38 million from individual donors and the community, funding of $266,000 from the Noble County Economic Development Corporation and $392,000 from Regional Cities drove the project home.
The sports complex expansion was one of three Noble County projects to get a slice of the $42 million distributed by Regional Cities in 11 counties in northeast Indiana. Noble Trails’ Fishing Line Trail project and Ligonier’s Strawberry Valley Trail project were the other two.
Kendallville park board member Tom Jansen is probably Kendallville’s best cheerleader. He says the success of the outdoor sports complex is a reflection of what makes the community a great place to live, play and work.
“It’s the way the community has come together,” Jansen said. “It’s amazing how the community has supported this.”
Kendallville Parks Director Jim Pankop said that complex manager Brett Slone has the tough job of keeping the larger facility running well.
Slone said he draws on his own years of experience as a traveling softball athlete to add the small touches that visiting coaches and players appreciate.
“Day to day, the prep work has doubled,” Slone said. “But the scheduling is easier.”
More diamonds allow Slone to schedule multiple events and more teams, something that wasn’t possible with only one pinwheel. Visitors benefit by having all tournaments played in one convenient location.
“If a tournament needs three or four fields, I can add events to the remaining fields. They can all play in one place,” Slone said.
More than 400 teams played baseball, softball, ragball, T-ball and soccer at the sports complex in 2019, according to its year-end report. Slone said that was up from more than 300 teams in 2018.
Slone added that the additional pinwheel was not widely advertised to tournament organizers early in 2019 because rainy weather delayed construction, but those obstacles were overcome in time for the second pinwheel to open on Memorial Day weekend.
Opening day for the complex was April 12 with 22 teams playing slow-pitch softball. The complex closed Nov. 4 after hosting more than 25 successful weekend tournaments and activities.
New events included the Bixler Bash with 16 boys teams and five girls teams; Spring Fever in April with 30 teams; Dinger Days with 36 boys teams; and Stars & Stripes with 25 boys teams and six girls teams.
The complex is also home to East Noble Youth Baseball, Kendallville Girls Softball League, Kendallville Titans and Kendallville Heat (traveling teams), Cole Center YMCA ragball, T-ball, soccer and football leagues; NASA, St. John’s Lutheran School and East Noble Middle School soccer; East Noble Middle School cross country, East Noble High School boys and girls summer soccer leagues, and men’s and coed slow-pitch softball leagues in summer and fall.
Slone said concession sales increased with more visitors and a new building. He relies on 25-30 seasonal staff and volunteers to serve customers, recondition the fields between games and do the trash pickup.
Slone also gives a heads-up to local restaurants when an especially large tournament comes to town, so that managers can plan for adequate wait staff and food supplies.
Pankop said the sports complex runs on its own budget, using profits from one year as seed money for the next year’s operation. He said that another unique asset in the city’s park system, Bixler Lake Campground, is also benefiting from the nearby sports complex expansion.
Pankop said visiting athletes and their families often combine tournaments with camping adventures, and with more teams, there’s more need for campsites. Most of the sites are designed for tent camping, but Pankop said 20 new campsites will have the electric service needed for the large motor homes many families use today.
“We can eliminate the diamond in the campground to add more campsites,” Pankop said.
Slone and Pankop agree that the complex’s success since it opened in 2006 is due to collaboration between city departments and the use of all local contractors for the construction. Community buy-in plays an important role in that success, too.
Pankop said most pieces of the construction project came in under budget because local contractors “sharpened their pencils and did a good job” in containing costs, and using the city’s in-house resources saved money. Jansen said that the in-kind contribution of other city departments came to $113,000.
The project had another pleasant surprise — lower gas prices.
“We did the budget plans three or four years before, and petroleum prices affect paving,” Slone said. “Lower gas prices led to cheaper bids. We could then do the softer upgrades like backstop netting for safety.”
Jansen is especially proud that complex remains a beautiful natural place, with the woods to the south, Bixler Lake to the west, and the growing trail system that will link the complex to the Fishing Line Trail all the way to Rome City.
“We chose the site, but we didn’t change the lay of the land,” he said.
Slone said he and his crew work seven days a week during the spring summer and fall, but he sees even more potential as word spreads about Kendallville’s top-notch facility. Sports tourism has exploded with the rise of more traveling teams for athletes of all ages.
“A partnership with the United States Sports Specialty Association could bring thousands of teams here,” Slone said. “It could grow into an opportunity to host state and national tournaments.”
