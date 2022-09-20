ALBION — Vickie Napier has been to prison three times.
She was incarcerated in eight different county jails.
All total, Napier has spent 10 of her 50 years behind bars.
Now when she goes to the LaGrange or Noble county jails, she does it as a chaplain, ministering to women to help them turn their lives around.
What turned it around for Napier?
Well, it started with a donkey that fell down a well.
And Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker.
In December 2010, Walker was a road officer with the sheriff’s department. He had been called to check on Napier, who had been suicidal and then walked away from Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
He eventually tracked the woman down to check on her well-being. Walker did more than simply verify she was no longer considering taking her own life. He took the time to talk to her.
“’You look like you’re having a bad day,’” Napier remembered Walker telling her. “’Do you need some help?’”
Walker also told her the story of the donkey that fell into a well.
The story goes something like this: After the donkey fell into the well, the dilapidated structure slowly began to collapse and the donkey was hit with debris on an almost consistent basis. At first, the materials falling on the donkey only served to depress it. But at one point, the donkey simply chose to shrug the debris from its shoulders, then used the growing pile at the bottom of the well to eventually make its way out.
“That’s life in general,” Walker said. “Not just because you’re in trouble.”
It took six months or so after that December 2010 encounter, but that’s what Napier did with her life, turning her rough times into character building. She had some help from above.
“I did these Bible studies when I was incarcerated,” Napier said. “I had to cry out and ask for change. I asked Him to change me. God’s word has put me on a straight and narrow path.”
When in the Portland County Jail, Napier had been living in a unit that had a lot of discord. She was sent to solitary confinement after a discipline issue, and used that time to read the New Testament. The entire New Testament.
When she got out of solitary, she continued her studies, sharing what she had been learning with other inmates. Before long, the word spread and the discord went away.
Walker’s story of the donkey and the well stuck with her as her life changed.
“I have never been loyal, trustworthy or faithful,” Napier said. “I made a vow to the Lord that’s how I would be.”
Released from prison, she got involved with Gospel Echoes jail ministry in 2013. Five years ago, she began to chaplain at the LaGrange County Jail. In August, she began to share her faith message with inmates at the Noble County Jail.
Her own life story allows her to understand what the inmates are going through.
She was introduced to alcohol when she was 5 or 6 years old. She then turned to drugs.
She dropped out of school when she got pregnant in eighth grade. She buried her first son in 1989. In 2006, her son Cody died of an overdose.
Her life got lower and lower down that well.
“I never thought I’d live to be 50,” she said.
She drank and used drugs to escape her life.
“There were a lot of trauma issues,” she said.
She got in trouble with the law. Again and again.
“People knew what I’d done,” she said. “But they didn’t know what I’d been through.”
Her life spiraled downward.
“Then Brian shows up,” she said. “If it hadn’t been for Brian… you spoke life to me.”
Approximately six months ago, Napier called Walker to thank him for the story of the donkey that fell in a well.
Walker said he tells that story a lot. He said his job isn’t just about taking people to jail.
“If I can be their light in a dark spot, I want to do that,” Walker said.
