LIGONIER — A local ice cream shop is getting some help to fix up its roof.
The Ligonier Redevelopment Commission gave approval at Wednesday morning’s meeting for a façade grant for La Michoacana Ice Cream, located on 113 South Cavin Street, to get new roofing installed at its building.
La Michoacana owner Lourdes Ruvalcaba along with Ligonier Building and Zoning Administrator Earle Franklin, spoke to the committee with her request for two separate façade grants for getting a new flat roof and roofing done at her business.
The flat roof grant is a request for $3,171 to cover half the cost of the project. The total cost for the job is $6,343. She told the committee the contractor she hired, Energy Efficient Roofing of Plymouth, was the lowest cost option that she is going with.
Her other grant request was for the general roofing job. She requested $4,500 to help cover the $9,000 total cost for the project. For this project, she had similar bids from two separate contractors.
Committee member Bryan Shearer said Franklin should inspect her building before the projects begin.
In other business, the Ligonier Board of Public Works approved the first pay application for the city’s street paving project. This is part of the street work getting done, which will be funded through the Community Crossings grant it received from the state.
The first steps in the project will be to repave every street included in the project except for Main and Chapman Streets due to the upcoming Marshmallow Festival and Tractor Pull event in Ligonier.
Ligonier was awarded funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation as part of its Community Crossings program, which is awarded to municipalities across the state.
The city was awarded $595,005.35 to fix up streets around the city. The cost for the road improvement projects is $489,694.50 and will be funded through the community crossings grant funds the city received.
Some of the streets in the city will be redone using funds from the city. The total cost will be $65,605 to repave Alleys East, West and South and between North Street and Heckner Drive near Main Street.
The city has hired Niblock Excavating of Columbia City as the contractor for these projects.
