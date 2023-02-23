KENDALLVILLE — Back for 2023, NoblePalooza, an Expo to Thrive, promises to be even bigger and better than its debut in 2022.
Free and open to the public, NoblePalooza will be held at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo is expanded this year and will take place in multiple spaces on the first and second floor of the CLC. Everyone who lives or works in Noble County is encouraged to attend.
New this year, NoblePalooza will include a small business Marketplace and Noble County Master Gardeners’ “Helping Others Grow,” a series of educational sessions and demonstrations focused on gardening and the great outdoors. The Crew Youth Center will also hold its annual Youth Business Fair during NoblePalooza.
NoblePalooza brought together about 80 organizations, small businesses, and teen entrepreneurs last year. An estimated 300 people attended.
This year, the event has expanded to include about 100 organizations and entrepreneurs, all Noble County-serving and/or based. Booths will feature non-profit agencies, healthcare providers, educators, home-based and locally owned small businesses, area attractions, and regional service providers as well. Several booths, many in the Marketplace plus others scattered throughout the expo, will be selling merchandise, food, drinks, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash and support and engage with these local businesses and organizations.
Attendance does not require any advanced planning, however those who do pre-register online will be given an extra chance at dozens of door prizes to be given away. Winners need not be present to win.
“Thrive Noble County is super excited about how this event has grown,” said Lori Gagen, event coordinator. “Attendees are guaranteed to discover something new, meet new friends, and find ways to engage in their community. NoblePalooza is all about celebrating what makes Noble County thrive and providing opportunities for anyone who wants to become more engaged to find their pathway. Most of all, it’s just going to be great fun!”
For more information, or to pre-register, visit noblepalooza.com or call 636-3800.
