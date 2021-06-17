ALBION — The Central Noble School Board filled two key staffing vacancies during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The board approved the hiring of Lydia Gard as the new Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School Dean of Students and Jennifer Senftleben as the school’s new volleyball coach.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved the resignations of Central Noble Primary School instructional assistants Karen Ladig, Paula Shultz and Doreen Galligher. Between the three of them, the corporation will be losing close to 60 years of educational experience, according to Superintendent Troy Gaff.
“It’s going to be tough to replace them,” Gaff told the board.
“Make sure they know we appreciate their years of service,’ board member Jason Schoeff said.
Gaff also announced that the school’s re-opening plan would be presented to the board during its regularly scheduled meeting set for 5 p.m. on July 20 at the corporation office. Gaff said he is waiting until that time so he gets the latest advisories from the governor’s office as well as the State Board of Health.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has given school boards the final authority in how to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
All Indiana school corporations are required to submit a plan for reopening, have it evaluated and then passed by the school board.
Gaff said an optional survey was sent to teachers in the corporation before the end of the school year. Of those who responded, approximately 40% reported being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The board approved elementary book fees for the 2021-2022 school year:
Parents of kindergarten students will pay 17 cents less than their counterparts did the year prior, as the cost moved from $128.01 last year to $127.84 this coming school year.
Book fees for first graders will increase from $124.39 to $131.40; second graders will see an increase from $128.07 to $129.72; third graders from $124.68 to $134.75; fourth grader book fees will go up from $130.59 to $134.93; and fifth graders will see costs increase from $129.24 to $135.59.
Of those, the largest increase came for third graders, who will be paying n additional $10.07 compared to last year.
Gaff said this is due to supplemental materials being given to that age group as it prepares for standardized testing.
“It’s the first time they see standardized tests so we have to put in additional safeguards,” he said.
• The board also approved meal fees for 2021-2022. The state has committed to allowing elementary and high school students to eat for free again this coming school year, but staff and visitors will have to pay extra.
Adult staff will see their costs to eat a school lunch increase from $3.50 to $4.60. Adult breakfast price will increase to $2.50 from last year’s $2.15.
The corporation is required to charge adults at the federal reimbursement level for meals, Gaff said, and that federal rate rose from a year ago.
• Gaff announced that a delay in the ability to obtain materials has set the construction company working on the high school back a couple of weeks. The project will not be finished until two weeks after school is in session. But the company has committed to working only second shifts and at night to finish the project.
