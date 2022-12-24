LAGRANGE — Tucked away in a small but well-lit corner of her Fish Lake home, Carol Montel is busy painting Christmas ornaments.
For several hours a day right now, she diligently works with small bits of acrylic paint that she brushes on small glass balls with tiny brushes to create whimsical folk art ornaments.
Montel is an artist, and a very good artist at that.
For the last couple of decades, she’s been celebrated both here and across the country for her large acrylic folk art paintings, many of which were displayed and sold at galleries in cities such as Chicago and New York.
But these days, she prefers to work on a smaller scale, first dreaming up and then painting playful winter holiday scenes on small three-and-a-quarter-inch glass ornaments. It’s a labor of love.
Montel showed her promise as an artist as a child. She later excelled at art in high school. But she wasn’t convinced it was how she wanted to make a living, so Montel put down her pencils and paper after she graduated.
But years later, something inside her told her to pick up those tools again, and in 1985 she started painting, first with oil and then switching to acrylics. The more she painted, the better she got.
“As time when on, I got more and more detailed, and better with colors,” she explained.
Born in a small town north of Detroit, her family roots ran deep in Steuben County. Montel moved to Indiana in 1974.
On a whim, she signed up to take an art class, but it proved to be frustrating. Montel pushed ahead, teaching herself through trial and error. For example, her earliest work was created using oil on canvas, but Montel admitted she found oils difficult, and sometimes exasperating.
“I started with oils on canvas and found that very frustrating because oils take so long to dry,” she explained. I was forever touching my finger on a wet spot and smearing my picture so I decided to try acrylic and loved it. It dries in about five minutes.”
She was drawn toward folk art, a style of artwork made famous by Grandma Moses, although she admitted in those early years she had no idea her art was in that style.
Like other folk artists, she painted rural scenes, images depicting farmhouses, horses, buggies, and barns. She liked painting buildings she sees in her life, like local courthouses. Her work differs from Grandma Moses’ art in several important ways. For starters, Montel is highly detailed, and her lines are almost mathematical. In addition, Montel’s images are very bright with clean lines.
A stay-at-home mom, Montel painted and painted, and started to build a following. She became professionally known as Carol Hamilton Offet. But a divorce made her a single mom with children to care for, and for a time, she painted less and found a job in a factory. She later remarried and had the luxury to return to painting as she wanted.
Her work found its way to several galleries, including a couple of local businesses. But in early 2002, Montel reached out to the art world, and soon she attracted the attention of folk art gallery owners in New York and Chicago.
“I liked the idea of galleries because it let me stay home and paint and I let them worry about the marketing,” she said.
But displaying and selling her work in far away galleries came with its own problems, and after eight years, Montel pulled back and started to turn her focus elsewhere
While her large works of art can sell for several thousands of dollars, they take time to complete. Large works, she explained, can live on her easel for several months before being completed. Ornaments can be finished in a day or two.
Her process is straightforward. Each glass ball is first covered with two coats of gesso, a special paint that primes the surface for painting. She then stretches out the winter scene she sees in her mind using a pencil, carefully drawing it on the now white glass ball.
Montel said she’s been making hand-painted ornaments for years, off and on, and only recently shifted her focus to ornaments.
“Lately, I’ve been doing more of those because they’re small projects and I can finish them in about eight hours. If I put a painting on the easel, it might be there for three or four months. That’s why I like ornaments.”
Like her large works, the ornaments are filled with fine bits of detail and thought. She works with small brushes applying tiny bits of tape. She’s all about getting the details right.
Most of her ornaments feature old fashion winter scenes, featuring snowmen, ice skaters, and horse-drawn sleighs. In addition, she works on commission using photographs to help her recreate familiar scenes.
Most of the holiday winter scenes on her ornaments come straight from her imagination. Her ornaments show winter scenes of ice skaters, wooden cabins, snowmen, churches, cows, bright red barns, and more. Each ornament, like each painting she creates, has at least two coats of paint to produce bright and vivid colors. The ornament artwork is sealed up in a final coat of lacquer.
Montel said she still enjoys the creative process.
“I just like doing the work,” she said. “I would probably still do it I just put the finished pieces in the closet and no one ever saw.”
She keeps a low profile online, but to Montel and talk about her art or inquire about an ornament, send an email in care of Carol Montel to themontels@ligtel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.