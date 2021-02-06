Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday, Jan. 26, through Thursday, Feb. 4, according to jail records.
Suzen Chastain, 20, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, Angola, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 26, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of possession of cocaine.
Stanley Myers, 47, of the 100 block of North C.R. 300E, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 26, by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Dylan Gordon, 25, of the 200 block of South Poplar Street, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 26, by LaGrange town police on a warrant relating to original charges of domestic battery, strangulation and interference with reporting.
Bruce Thornton, 55, of the 11600 block of Plymouth, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 26, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of hypodermic needles.
John Joldersma, 34, of the 1900 block of Beacon Hill, Lansing, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 26, on a probation violation. No further charging information provided.
Gregory Reed, 48, of the 400 block of East Palm Drive, Syracuse, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 27, by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Reed posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Chrissy Cope, 38, of the 9000 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked Friday, Jan. 29, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of theft.
Tocarra Mcilvain, 34, of the 100 block of Lane 103 West, Otter Lake, Angola, was booked Friday, Jan. 29, to serve a sentence relating to original charges of possession of a legend drug and possession of methamphetamine.
Amy Knisley, 45, of the 19800 block of North Leonard Court, Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Troy Trittipo, 49, of Shipshewana, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Austin Cline, 22, of the 66500 block of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment. Cline posted bond and was released Saturday.
Andrew Curry, 41, of the 100 block of South Main, Wolcottville, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Abdul Velez-Cuppas, 25, homeless, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Brett Goans, 59, of the 300 block of East Lake Street, Topeka, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Dylan Pendleton, 25, of the 25800 block of South Whitetail Road, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Nokoma Blankenship, 39, of the 500 block of South C.R. 550W, Angola, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange County police on charges of check fraud and forgery.
Matthew Tawdul, 40, of the 100 block of Lane 130, Otter Lake, Angola, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 30, by LaGrange County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense.
Jason Paulus, 48, of Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested Monday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator-life.
Jarred Leggett, 28, of the 100 block of North Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Monday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Jacob Teague, 26, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 910W, Shipshewana, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Ignacio Urenda, 42, of the 5800 block of 107th Place NE, Marysville, Washington, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Jerome Combs, 46, of the 6900 block of North C.R. 315E, Howe, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging strangulation and battery resulting in bodily harm and a warrant charging domestic battery.
Randy Griffin, 55, of the 1200 block of Griffith Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Griffin also had an active arrest warrant issued by Michigan authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.