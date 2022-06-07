LIGONIER — West Noble’s Class of 2022 went into the history book Sunday as 155 graduates walked the state to receive their diplomas from first-year high school principal Amanda Nine. Families and friends packed the gymnasium bleachers to watch the hour-long commencement.
Class secretary Brian Diaz and vice president Diego Flores, Noble County’s Lilly Scholar, welcomed the audience. Diaz thanked teachers for their ‘big role” in bringing the seniors to this moment.
Flores touched on four years of exceptional talent in the Class of 2022, especially in athletics, academics and intelligence, and as musicians. Classmates will miss each other “as you head out into the world for greatness.”
Valedictorian Chris Miller and Academic NECC Academic winner Mason Hawkins shared commencement address duties.
Tongue-in-cheek, Miller thanked parents “for nagging about grades” and said the class overcame unique challenges.
“These four years were anything but perfect, but we did it,” he said. “Freshman year was filled with a bunch of mistakes.”
The pandemic upended the class’s sophomore year, where Miller said, “We learned that being with your family” was worse than being in class. As juniors, the class got a dose of reality as they faced filling out their senior class schedule.
“As seniors, we learned to enjoy the successes,” Miller concluded. “We were finally the top dogs. Senioritis hit hard, and applying for scholarships led to wild chaos.”
Hawkins ticked off the class’s accomplishments and credited “drill sergeant” teachers for successes.
“I’m so proud to see that we all made it here,” Hawkins said. “The weight falls on us to make something of our life.”
Superintendent Galen Mast took on the role of cheerleader in presenting the graduates
“I have one last assignment for you,” he said. “Recognizing the people who got you here.”
Mast then called on parents, grandparents, coaches, teachers, bus drivers, aunts and uncles, and school custodians to stand for applause from the class. As alumni, the graduates will have another challenge.
“When you wear a West Noble shirt, you are part of a culture, and a very special place. It’s the place with the pond,” Mast joked, “But It’s different here. There’s a family feel. This class has very special talents.”
Class president Carolina Flores and class treasurer Jocelyn Flores shared final thoughts to close the program.
“I want to remind you that any goal is achievable,” Carolina said.
Jocelyn asked her classmates to remember all the good memories and how the pandemic affected their high school journeys.
“We’ll tell our children about it, because we made history,” she said. “We are the future.”
Jenna Risedoprh and Teri Kruger served as senior class sponsors. School board president Joe Hutsell, vice president John Schwartz and member Paul Fought joined Mast onstage to congratulate each graduate.
