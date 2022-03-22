ALBION — The Central Noble boys basketball team is heading to the Class 2A State Championship game after defeating Carroll (Flora), 54-48, in the Semi-State game Saturday in Elkhart. Fans will now have the chance to secure their tickets to the big game.
Tickets to the championship game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis go on sale today at 10 a.m. on Central Noble athletics’ website. Ticket costs are $15 per person and are through Ticketmaster.
The Central Noble boys (28-2) are making their first state finals appearance in program history on Saturday, March 26 facing off against the Our Lady of Providence High School Pioneers (20-6).
But it’s the second trip for Central Noble fans, as Albion and Wolf Lake emptied out in 2018 when residents made the trip to Indy to see the girl’s basketball team claim their state championship.
Saturday’s Class 2A game between Providence and Central Noble is set to tip off at 12:45 p.m.
The school will have 3,000 tickets reserved for Central Noble fans to sit together as a section. Seating for the section is assigned.
Central Noble Athletic Director David Bremer said people should buy tickets as early as possible if they want to sit closer to the action.
Fans who plan to attend the game on Saturday should make sure to arrive in Indianapolis early, since the drive will take about two and a half hours from Albion.
People can buy local T-shirts to show their support for the team through ABC Embroidery, Inc, who’s based in Albion. You can also purchase shirts on its website at cnmenssemistate2022.deco-apparel.com.
“A link for it will be out on our social media pages and our website,” he said. “We have a semi-state champion shirt available, but will also have other limited clothing available as well.”
The school plans to host a number of events this week including a send off on Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. with the team making rounds at the elementary and primary schools before leaving for Indianapolis at 9 a.m.
The team will be hosting a media night today at 3:30-4:30 p.m. He said a pep rally is not yet official but will have more details on whether it will happen later this week.
To help cover the costs for the team, Central Noble athletics is holding a “Fund the Run’ fundraising this week where businesses and other members of the community can donate money to the program to help cover travel costs and other related expenses.
He said the travel costs for going to regionals totaled around $1,500 since they stayed in a hotel. This fundraiser will with travel and hotel expenses in Indianapolis.
“Win or lose, the team will be getting rings and signage will be put around town. Those total up to about $8,000-$10,000,” he said. “We already have a substantial number of donors willing to help us out.”
The school will have updates throughout the week on social media regarding what’s happening around the community regarding the boy’s basketball team.
