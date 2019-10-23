6 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Dawn D. Arnett, 41, of the 0100 block of East C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:19 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Arnett was held on $3,500 bond.
Joseph E. Easterday, 28, of the 100 block of West Crown Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a probation violation. Easterday was held without bond.
Stalon J. Green, 27, of the 1200 block of Folton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Green was held on $3,500 bond.
Jessie C. Honaker, 36, of the 2100 block of Rommel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. Honaker posted $10,000 bond and was released Monday.
William S. Osbun, 31, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:17 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Osbun was held without bond.
Christopher Vela, 24, of the 2000 block of Benham Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Vela was held without bond.
