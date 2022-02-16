FORT WAYNE — A Fort Wayne based education foundation created to help students achieve their post-secondary education announced that LaGrange County high school students planning to attend college in the fall are eligible to apply for a Questa Education Foundation’s Traditional Scholars Program through March 15.
The program is designed to help high school seniors and college freshmen attend college in the fall. Students considering any major or degree field are encouraged to apply. However, specific funding is available for students studying manufacturing-related fields, computer science, healthcare, STEM, and women studying business.
To meet regional talent needs, Questa places a priority on funding students in high-demand fields,” said Elizabeth Bushnell, executive director of Questa Education Foundation. “The Traditional Scholars program helps students afford college and encourages them to remain in our region after graduation to build our talent pool.”
The Traditional Questa Scholars Program offers a way for a student to make up the gap between the cost of attendance and what they can afford to pay. The program allows a student to borrow up to $5,000 per year for a certificate, associate, or bachelor’s degree. When scholars meet the qualifying criteria, up to 75 percent of their loans can be forgiven. The forgiveness feature combined with the low, fixed interest rate after graduation makes the program a cost-saving loan option for students and families.
In addition to serving traditional students, Questa also has funding opportunities for juniors and seniors in college as well as adult learners through the Contemporary Scholars Program application, open year-round. For more information on Questa Education Foundation programs and to access the application, visit the website at questafoundation.org or call 407-6494.
Established in 1937, Questa Education Foundation has been helping individuals access post-secondary education and graduate with less debt. IT also aims to help students become contributing members of northeast Indiana’s workforce.
Questa’s mission is to lead with innovative solutions that empower lifelong learners to achieve their educational dreams by helping provide them with financial freedom, ensuring the future and success of northeast Indiana.
Since 2007, Questa has helped more than 1,400 students by providing them with approximately $15 million in forgivable loans. Those students have maintained an 85 percent graduation rate, well above the national average of 60 percent, and 73 percent of Questa Scholar graduates have remained in northeast Indiana. Questa serves students in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley, Wabash, and Wells.
