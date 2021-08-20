AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council completed a paperwork hurdle Wednesday night, clearing the way for a new 12-home development in the Watercrets Subdivision on the town’s north side in the general area of Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village.
Phil Troyer provided the Avilla Plan Commission with final plat drawings on behalf of his design firm Metamorphosis. Bob Parrish is the developer.
The plan commission approved the final plat on Tuesday, which would have allowed the project to go ahead. But there was a line on the plat for a signature for the town council to sign, so the council took that additional step Wednesday to make sure there weren’t any issues recording the plat at the Noble County Courthouse.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting:
• The council heard Town Marshal Glen Wills report that the tower above his police station on South Main Street had been struck by lightning. The Aug. 10 lightning strike caused extensive damage to the electronics in the Town Marshal’s Office.
“The whole internet system was cooked,” Wills said. “Our base station was cooked.”
Numerous other computers and a television set were also fried by the sudden burst of electricity.
Wills set a preliminary estimate of damage to the station at $50,000, and told the council he is working with insurance adjusters to replace what was lost.
The council also approved the purchase of four additional ballistic shields at a cost of $895 each for Wills’ department.
“We’ll have a shield in every single car,” Wills said.
Prior to the purchase, a majority of Avilla officers responding to an active shooter had to end another officer to get a ballistic shield.
The council also approved Wills’ request to purchase four additional ballistic helmets at a cost of $295 each.
The Avilla Town Marshal’s Office will also be getting a new-to-it police car, a 2012 Chevy Tahoe emergency vehicle which originated in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Tahoe will be used as the department’s K-9 vehicle.
The town council approved the $27,550 purchase, saving $25,000 over the cost of a new Tahoe.
Wills found the Tahoe at a dealership in Chicago and went and test drove it on Wednesday.
The department’s current K-9 vehicle has approximately 100,000 miles on it. That vehicle will be kept as a spare, and a 2007 Dodge Charger with approximately 125,000 miles on it will be decommissioned.
• The council renewed its health insurance contract with PHP. The town’s increase will be 3% over last year’s contract.
• The council set Halloween trick-or-treating ours for 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.