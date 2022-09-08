LIGONIER — The Gramling Log Cabin will be the featured attraction at the 49th annual Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Rendezvous this weekend at Stone’s Trace Historic Site, 2 miles south of Ligonier on U.S.
Jim Hossler, president of the Stone’s Trace Historical Society, said the donated cabin “is about 90% complete. There will be furniture and first-person portrayals of the residents.”
The Gramling Cabin was built in 1849 in DeKalb County by Isaac Gramling. He was born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and later migrated to DeKalb County. A Gramling descendant lived in the cabin until her death in 1977.
The Gramling family donated the cabin to be used for historical education. The cabin was carefully taken apart and moved 45 miles to Stone’s Trace Historic Site, then reconstructed by Stone’s Trace Regulators members and volunteers.
The cabin is a very good example of the kind of home that Noble County pioneer Richard Stone and his family built and lived in on the property that is now the historic site. The Stone family lived in a log cabin for 10 years.
First-person interpreters will portray President Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, Johnny Appleseed, and President Benjamin Harrison. Musicians will perform onstage all day on both days. The Bixby Letter, a Civil War mortician’s letter to a mother, will be performed, Hossler said.
The Stone’s Trace Regulators, an organization of enthusiasts and re-enactors of muzzle loaders and other pioneer arms, will have exhibits of blanket traders, camp life, tomahawk and knife skills, blacksmithing, and Native Americans.
“The Regulators will do a demonstration of period-correct bow and arrow at 2 p.m. on both days of the festival,” Hossler said.
A new feature is flint knapper Matthew Soultz. Janet Sweeney, secretary of the Stone’s Trace Historical Society and a longtime volunteer, said Soultz is a highly skilled artist who makes arrowheads and spear points in the same way Native Americans and early pioneers did.
In another new feature, Pastor Lynn Hanson of Living Water Lutheran Church, Wolf Lake, will portray the era of Pastor Wynekin during the Sunday worship service. Pastor Wynekin traveled to various settlements in the area by horseback.
The grounds are divided into five areas:
Regulators Fall Rendezvous: black powder shooting skills, camp life, primitive archery, blanket traders, sutler shops, Long hunter cabins and Native Americans.
Pioneer Area: Stone’s Tavern, the oldest commercial building in Noble County, Gramling cabin, woodworking shop, museum, strolling musicians and Johnny Appleseed first-person interpreter.
Children’s Area: Games, puppet show, scavenger hunt, face painting, pony wagon rides and Soarin’ Hawk Raptors.
Civil War Camp: and 1812 Military Camp: Field hospital and mortician, camp life, military cannon, President Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln.
1812 Military Camp: Camp life, military cannon and President Benjamin Harrison.
Pre-festival, Stone’s Trace will host area fourth-graders on Thursday and Friday for history education. About 180 students from Central Noble in Albion and Wawasee in Syracuse will visit the site, with 175 West Noble students coming to the site on Friday.
“We’re thoughtfully wanting to expand that in the near future to show kids what it was like” in early pioneer days, Hossler said.
Admission is $8 per person for adults and children age 12 and older. Children age 11 and younger are admitted free. Free parking is located at West Noble High School, across U.S. 33, with free shuttles to the festival provided by West Noble School Corporation.
Here is the schedule for the weekend:
Saturday
9 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.: National Anthem and Flag Raising
9:10 a.m. to 9:55 a.m.: Paul Mitchell
10:10 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.: Liza & Mark
11:10 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.: Applejack Cloggers
12:10 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.: Hand Hewn
1:10 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.: Bixby funeral letter event by Craig Malone
2:10 p.m. to 2:55: Paul Mitchell
3:10 p.m. to 3:55: Abe Lincoln
4:10 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Hand Hewn
5 p.m.: Closing ceremony and flag lowering
Sunday
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Opening Ceremony National Anthem and Flag raising Frontier Gathering with Reverend Hansen and Living Water Church
11:15 a.m. to noon: Liza & Mark
12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Brown
1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Bixby funeral letter event by Craig Malone
2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Brown
3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Inclognito Cloggers
4 p.m.: Closing ceremony and flag lowering.
The Stone’s Trace Historical Society and the Stone’s Trace Regulators gladly accept donations to continue the work in historical preservation and the presentation of living history. To donate to the society, contact Hossler at jphossler@hotmail.com or Sweeney at sweeneyjanet@hotmail.com. To donate to the Regulators, contact Alan Lucht at ajlucht68@yahoo.com.
