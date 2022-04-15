HICKSVILLE, Ohio — An Avilla teenager was killed early Friday morning in Hicksville, Ohio, after being hit by a train.
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on the CSX tracks east of Casebeer-Miller Road, just west of the village, according to a report from KPC Media Group's TV news partner WANE15.
Police arrived to find the body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police in Hicksville said they received a call around 7:00 a.m. regarding a man who was missing from a home on Fountain Street in Hicksville. The description of the missing man matched the description of the man who had been hit by the train.
The man was later identified as 18-year-old Logan Schambers of Avilla. Schambers is also a former resident of Hicksville, Ohio.
Authorities are working to determine why the man was on the tracks at the time.
Anyone with information to further the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (419) 784-1155 or Hicksville Police at (419) 542-6661.
The death was the second train vs. pedestrian death in the region in the last month after a 64-year-old Fort Wayne man was killed after being hit by a train near Spencerville in mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.