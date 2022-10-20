Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Austin C. Centers, 29, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Monday on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Centers was held without bond.
Ana A. Fetters, 28, of the 100 block of North Jefferson Street, South Whitley, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Fetters was held without bond.
Joseph W. Hart, 31, of the 800 block of North C.R. 260W, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hart was held on $1,500 bond.
Marjorie M. Kiser, 45, of the 100 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was booked at 4:52 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Cora L. McMillon, 41, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided McMillon was held without bond.
Jason R. Paulus, 49, of the 700 block of North Canal Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Paulus was held without bond.
John V. Rogers, 34, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Rodney E. Bolin, 54, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was booked at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge No further charging information provided.
Candice N. Coe, 28, of the 500 block of Seagraves Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony. Coe was held on $2,500 bond.
Cassandra L. Gienger, 32, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Shelbie Hess, 24, of the 3400 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:59 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Hess was held on $2,500 bond.
Andrew A. Kissinger Jr, 45, of the 400 block of West Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Kissinger was held without bond.
Jonathan L. Purnell, 31, of the 2700 block of West Old Stone Road, Peru, was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Purnell was held on $2,500 bond.
Glen J. Rosswurm, 36, of the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Sophia G. Sierk, 35, of the 500 block of Montclair Drive, New Haven, was arrested at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sierk was held on $2,500 bond.
Felipe D. Villa, 20, of the 3000 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Villa was held without bond.
Tyler W. Wallace, 46, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was booked ta 9:34 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
