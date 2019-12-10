LAGRANGE — The town of LaGrange is hoping to make a big splash with area children and their families next summer.
Last week the town announced plans to build a new splash pad on land it owns just across the street from the town park.
LaGrange officials announced on Monday that the town had received a $20,000 gift from the LaGrange County Community Foundation to help it kick off a fundraising campaign to help pay for the new park attraction. The award comes from the foundation’s Caring Community Grant Making fund.
Town officials have been discussing building a splash pad for several years on property LaGrange owns at North and Mountain streets, across the street from the LaGrange Town Park. The town’s plan calls for all the park’s playground equipment to be moved to the new location once the splash pad is completed.
Laurie Miller, clerk/treasure, said LaGrange is actively working to raise $150,000 in state and local grants and gifts to build the new park attraction. She said the town hopes to raise the money by early spring and start construction on the splash pad later next year.
“We can now proceed with a plan that has been in place for a few years. We are thankful for the opportunity provided by the grant,” she said.
