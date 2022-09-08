SHIPSHEWANA — Early this spring, LaGrange gardener Jama Keaffaber carefully planted dozens of dahlia bulbs in the soil of her garden. Once in the ground, Keaffaber tended to those plants, watering them when they needed water, and fertilizing them when they needed a bit of help, all in the hopes they would produce beautiful show quality flowers.
Keaffaber will learn just how well she did when she enters some of her garden’s blossoms in this weekend’s 87th annual Show of the Midwest Dahlia Conference show. That show is taking place this Saturday and Sunday inside the Shipshewana’s Farmstead Inn Expo Barn. The Elkhart Dahlia Society, Indiana’s only dahlia society, sponsors the show.
Growers from across Indiana, and across the Midwest, are expected to display more than 1,000 fresh-cut Dahlias, hoping to earn a place at the winner’s table.
The Midwest Dahlia Conference serves 16 dahlia clubs in the Midwest, clubs from as far west as Kansas City, as far east as Pittsburg, and as far north as Ontario, Canada. The dahlia show is free and open to the public.
The American Dahlia Society provides detailed specifications for the evaluation of new dahlias. The show starts Saturday at noon and runs until 4:30 p.m. The show doors open again on Sunday at 9 a.m. until closing at 1:30 p.m.
For North Manchester resident and dahlia grower Jan Gawthrop, vice president of the Elkhart Dahlia Society, this weekend’s show offers growers a chance to see some of the best, and a chance to talk to the experts that grow those flowers. Gawthrop compared the Shipshewana show to universities gathering for a conference championship tournament.
“You get to hang out with the people from around the Midwest who are really good at growing dahlias and pick up a lot of tips,” he said. “This will be a beautiful display and you’ll see several flowers that make you go ‘wow.’ And for those people who are really good at plant husbandry practices, they can tell you what they do to make a flower really impresses the judges, and we get to learn from them.”
Every club represented in this weekend’s show is an independent club, with its own bylaws and ways of doing business, he explained.
“But when we come together, there is a set of guidelines as to how these are being to be judged in the things you can do and can’t do. And everybody abides by those rules,” Gawthrop said.
Gawthrop said he first learned about dahlias by working with his mother in her garden. Originally found in Central America and Mexico, growers learned to propagate dahlias in the cooler climates found in North America.
Dahlias bloom in late summer and continue to bloom until the first heavy frost of the season. Growers must dig the dahlia tubers out of the ground, and carefully store them over the winter, away from the cold, to be replanted in the spring
Dahlias take many forms, ranging from micro flowers about one inch big, to dinnerplate dahlias that are larger than 12 inches. They come in almost every color and color combination.
All blooms at the show must meet American Dahlia Society standards. In addition to walking through the flowers, visitors can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a
dahlia quilt, pieced by Elkhart Dahlia Society member Marcia Chambers of Topeka. Those tickets will be sold on Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Elkhart Dahlia Society members in green aprons will be on hand and available to answer questions and give suggestions about raising dahlias, or how to become a member of the society.
The Midwest Dahlia Conference is one of seven regional conferences aligned with the American Dahlia Society.
In addition to sanctioning these shows, the American Dahlia Society sponsors seven trial gardens where growers hybridize new dahlias. One trial garden is located in Elkhart County, at the Bonneyville Mill County Park in Bristol. That garden is cared for by members of the Elkhart Dahlia Society and is open to the public.
Several Elkhart Dahlia Society members have created new dahlia hybrids that have become recognized hybrids by the ADS. Several of those specialized blooms will be on display at the show.
The Elkhart Dahlia Society is the only dahlia society in Indiana with membership from Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois. The organization meets regularly to discuss methods of growing, propagating, and over-wintering tubers.
Gawthrop said those gardeners whose plants produce winning blooms at this weekend’s show will earn little more than the respect of their fellow dahlia gardeners.
“It’s all for pride, for glory,” he explained.
All show flowers will be available for free to visitors once the show closes on Sunday.
For the dahlias Gawthrop grows that don’t make it to the show, he likes to donate those blooms to local nursing homes.
“You’ll light up people’s lives that you might not light up otherwise,” he said. “And so there’s a reason for doing this. You make people smile, and that’s a really cool thing to do.”
