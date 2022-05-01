LAGRANGE — Each year, thousands of people are locked up in local county jails where experts say they don’t belong.
These inmates should instead be in a qualified mental health care facility, where they can get the treatment they need.
A shortage of beds at those facilities leave local law enforcement agencies with the burden of trying to care for the individuals — most of the time after committing minor crimes — after they are incarcerated.
LaGrange County Sheriff and Indiana Sheriff’s Association President Jeff Campos said, county jails and local law enforcement officers lack the expertise to properly care for these individuals.
Campos, now in the final year of his second term as LaGrange County Sheriff, has been busy this year speaking to lawmakers in both Indianapolis and Washington D.C. about the numbers of mentally ill inmates sitting in Indiana jails where they aren’t receiving the care they require.
It’s a problem that’s decades old, he said it started when state and federal officials began shutting down mental health facilities in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
“They basically closed all the mental health facilities and put those people out on the streets. Now it seems to be our job to take care of them,” Campos said. “The state needs to finally address this.”
The National Institute of Corrections, a division of the federal Department of Justice, estimates that approximately 15% of all inmates at county jails are suffering from serious mental health problems. It also suggests the problem is worse in state prisons, where it’s estimated that 20% of the population is believed to be suffering from various forms of mental health problems.
The numbers come as no surprise to Campos, who’s spent the last 16 years of his career working as part of the administration of the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Office.
“We have people in our jail who just don’t belong here,” he said.
Campos knows those people did indeed commit a crime but he said a county jail isn’t the right place for them to wind up.
“A lot of time, because of their mental state, they don’t have a clue they’ve done something wrong,” he explained. “They don’t need incarceration. They need qualified mental health help. But my jail staff isn’t trained to deal with mentally ill people.”
He offers up one case to illustrate his point.
Several years ago, Campos said, a developmentally disabled man was arrested on a felony battery charge after he was involved in an altercation where he bit the other person. But the sheriff said the man had the mental capacity of a young child. With no other options, the individual was placed in jail to await his trial. Campos said his jailers were never trained to provide for his care.
“He didn’t need to come here, he needed to go someplace where he could be taken care of,” he said.
Campos said jail staff quickly discovered that the individual was incapable of properly caring for himself in that environment. That forced jailers and the jail’s medical staff to act as his caregivers.
“We basically had to become a daycare to be able to take care of him,” the sheriff said.
Campos said his staff provided the individual with coloring books and other activities. In the meantime, his staff worked with the court and the prosecutor’s office to try and find the inmate a place better suited to care for him. Because he was labeled as violent, it took time. LaGrange County eventually was able to find a mental health facility that agreed to step in and take over his care, once the individual was fully evaluated, again adding to his time behind bars.
When an inmate is suffering from mental health problems, it means jailers and medical staff have to take time away from their other duties to look out for those individuals.
Campos said that forces a jail staff like his to rely on local mental health professionals, but those resources are limited. Often inmates only see a mental health professional once a week. Campos added those professionals do their best to help educate jail staff on best practices, but it isn’t the same sort of care as a licensed mental health facility would provide those same individuals.
The state lacks health care facilities, Campos said, facilities capable of providing the proper long-term care and treatment many people suffering from mental illness require. The problem was made worse when the state ordered counties to house inmates convicted of Level 6 felonies, the lowest level of felonies, rather than send them to a state department of corrections facility.
Campos said his plea to state lawmakers is a simple one.
“We need your help to find a solution.”
Chronic jail and prison overcrowding only makes the problem worse. Hoping to reduce prison overcrowding in Indiana, the state ordered courts to sentence anyone convicted of a Level 6 felony to serve out his or her time at a county jail. Campos said many of the crimes committed by the mentally ill, like battery, fall into that felony category, meaning they must serve out their time at local facilities with few professional resources.
As the ISA president, Campos said the association has been working hard the last couple of years to change Indiana law and take mentally ill inmates out of county jails, but it’s been a slow process.
One ISA ally is State Rep. Greg Steuerwald (R-Danville) who recently helped pass a bill giving courts more leeway in dealing with mentally ill patients. That law goes into effect July 1 and allows some of those inmates to avoid jail and instead be housed in mental health facilities.
Steuerwald called it a good first step, but said more work is still needed. He worked with local law enforcement leaders in 2019 traveling the state and holding hearings about jail overcrowding. He said incarceration of the mentally ill is just one component of the state’s prison and jail overcrowding problem.
Steuerwald continues to look for a solution to the problem of jailing the mentally ill and said he and others are now working on a bill they hope to bring to the House floor in January. That bill would help create more mental health services in the state, help hire more mental health professionals, and in turn, help pull mentally ill inmates out of county jails and instead place them in state or private mental health facilities.
“The bill will be a major policy change,” Steuerwald said.
His bill includes an enabling provision that hopefully would help shorten the time needed to determine who needs specialized care.
“We need that enabling statute in order for courts to divert these people from jail. Second, we need professionals to make the assessments and recommendations to the courts, and third, we have to find placement for them. Those are the three aspects of the bill,” he said.
The problem remains that there’s still a shortage of qualified long-term mental health facilities in the state.
Campos said he would like to see state lawmakers devote some of the state resources to building a new regional network of mental health facilities. Those centers could be located in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Evansville, and South Bend and serve surrounding counties.
It’s an idea that has the support of Steuerwald.
Steuerwald said he has been reviewing proposals to create regional mental health facility partnerships between the state and counties, as well as state partnerships with private facilities. But he prefers the first option
“A partnership with counties and the state makes sense to me,” he said.
Campos and the ISA are discussing proposals to build and then staff special pods at county jails that would be used only to house and care for inmates suffering from mental illnesses. Campos understands that too would be expensive and beyond the financial means of local government.
“The state will have to finance that,” Campos added.
In the meantime, Campos said ISA continues to study the problem and look for long-term solutions. The ISA recently applied for a community catalyst grant from the Family and Social Services Administration and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. If granted the ISA would use those funds to partner with a Chicago firm and study long-term solutions for the problem.
“This is not a correctional problem. It’s a mental health problem and it needs a mental health solution,” Campos explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.