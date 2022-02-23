WOLF LAKE — Central Noble Community School Corporation recently announced on Feb. 17 that it would be lifting all of its COVID-19 restrictions in school buildings after the state health department announced new guidelines saying schools no long have to contact trace or quarantine students for COVID-19.
During Monday’s board of education meeting, board members and Superintendent Troy Gaff reflected on the past two years of the pandemic and its impact on the corporation and its teachers.
“It has been a rough two years for education,” he said at the meeting. “Many people have left teaching during this time.”
He told board members that getting to the point where they are now is huge and that he thanks everybody for the time and effort they put into keeping the schools safe and keeping up with the COVID-19 protocols.
He credited the school nurses for putting in lots of time during the past two years to care for the students keep with the constant changing guidelines.
“Teachers have had to go through a lot with having to separate kids in classrooms, covering other classes for teachers who are out and teaching in multiple classrooms,” he said.
He also gave recognition to the school’s bus drivers and custodians for stepping in and doing more during the pandemic.
He concluded saying there is light at the end of the tunnel and we are at the endemic stage of COVID-19.
In other business, board members approved the resignations of the following:
- Kathy Gramling, Central Noble Primary part-time instructional assistant
- Erick Keirn, golf coach
- Kylie Hermanson, volleyball coach
The board also approved the hiring of the following:
- Kylie Hermanson as varsity girl’s tennis coach
- Ashley Williamson as varsity softball assistant coach
- Kayla Buonanno as junior varsity softball coach
- Clint Phares as boy’s varsity track coach (moving from girl’s position)
- Carlin Amber as boy’s varsity assistant track coach (moving from girl’s position)
- Laura Scott as junior high boy’s track coach
- Heidi Copp as varsity girl’s track coach (moving from junior high position)
- Delaney Loshe as half varsity girl’s assistant coach
- Kolby Loshe as half varsity girl’s assistant coach
- Kendal Rupert as junior high girl’s track coach
- David Thompson as junior high girl’s assistant track coach
- Matt Phillips as half unified track head coach
- Kari Parker as half unified track head coach
- Brooke Phillips as unified track assistant coach
- Erick Keirn as full-time route driver
- Megan Downs as Central Noble Primary homebound instructor
Terminations as followed:
Marie Williams, Junior/Senior High custodian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.